Global RPA in Healthcare Market to 2025: Market Forecast to Grow by 20% - Key Vendors are UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Thoughtonomy, WorkFusion

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RPA in Healthcare Market By Component (Software and Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RPA in the Healthcare market will grow at a CAGR of above 20% during the forecast period.

The market research report identifies UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Thoughtonomy, WorkFusion, Kofax, Kryon Systems, EdgeVerve Systems, Pegasystems, and Another Monday as the market leaders operating in the global RPA in Healthcare market.



Overview of the RPA in Healthcare Market

The market for RPA in Healthcare is driven by the increasing demand to automate claims and process management. RPA vendors are focusing on developing best-in-class intelligent process automation bots.



RPA software helps the healthcare industry to reduce human resource requirement in various customer support activities. The automation of business processes reduces a lot of work like managing huge clients and continuous delivery.



According to our analysis of RPA in Healthcare, North America accounted for the largest share of the global RPA in the Healthcare market in 2019. With only a few players making a landmark success in the market, while other vendors are also expected to make their presence felt as the RPA market is disruptive to business models of various organizations that will gain momentum in near future. Several enterprises in this region are focusing towards enhancing customer experience and reduce costs in delivering value. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing customer base for large enterprises.



While RPA is still in its infancy stage, the market faces various restraints like change in organization structure while adopting RPA and lack of understanding to integrate business processes to RPA. As organizations continue to grow and managing huge customers becomes a difficulty, RPA can benefit the healthcare sector to rely on desktop automation for some basic to complex repetitive workflows. The growth of RPA is expected to assist organizations in monetizing various back-end processes.



RPA in Healthcare Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the RPA in the Healthcare market. The major hospital chains are planning for investments in RPA and increase their profit margins. The key players in the RPA market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Some of the Key Vendors in the RPA in Healthcare Market:

UiPath

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

Thoughtonomy

WorkFusion

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, SAP acquired Contextor thereby enhancing its internal policies as well as making it a suitable vendor for RPA.



There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



RPA in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Component

Software

Services

Implementation



Support and Maintenance



Training and Consulting

Services contribute the majority of the market. Support and maintenance is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



RPA in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and will continue this trend during the forecast period 2019-2025.



RPA in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Application

Claims Management

Clinical Documentation

Billing and Compliance Management

Appointment Scheduling

Workflow Management

Claims management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and will continue this trend during the forecast period 2019-2025.



With the introduction of NLP, ML, and AI, the RPA market is expected to grow significantly and improve customer services and also help hospitals in optimizing services and gaining profit margins. The report discusses the market in terms of component, organization size, application, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth. The RPA vendors are focusing on enhancing the partner ecosystem across geographies to widen its reach and gain new customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (Process Orchestration and AIOps)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (BPM, BPO, and Automation)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics



5 By Component - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Implementation

5.3.2 Support and Maintenance

5.3.3 Training and Consulting



6 By Organization Size - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 SMEs

6.3 Large Enterprises



7 By Application - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Claims Management

7.3 Clinical Documentation

7.4 Billing and Compliance Management

7.5 Appointment Scheduling

7.6 Workflow Management



8 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 UiPath

10.2 Blue Prism

10.3 Automation Anywhere

10.4 Kofax

10.5 WorkFusion

10.6 Jidoka

10.7 Kryon Systems

10.8 EdgeVerve Systems

10.9 PegaSystems

10.10 Another Monday



