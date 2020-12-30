Global Rubber Gloves Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026
Dec 30, 2020, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Rubber Gloves Market Report
The rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2021-2026.
The global rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to witness 2.1X times the growth during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, with a high scope for revenue opportunities and market expansion. The scope for market growth is high with new entrants entering into collaborations and strategic ventures for market expansion activities.
Government agencies are also concerned with public safety and are implementing reforms in healthcare and industrial standards that involve maximizing the use of gloves at workplaces. Ethical norms and corporate procedures further act as drivers for the use of gloves. The momentum for safety gloves is expected to shoot up that can enforce the need for new innovations and developments following the COVID-19 pandemic where the scenario for shortage supply can be more certain owing to the sudden boom.
Global Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, end-user, category, form, distribution, geography. Despite losing a share to the nitrile segment, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for over 40% of the total volume in 2020. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, anticipating an incremental growth of over 37 billion units. The favorable rubber production in APAC countries is likely to sustain the market supply for natural rubber gloves. However, price fluctuations in raw materials and the increase in latex allergies are the major challenges that are expected to favor the use of synthetic ones and other alternatives.
The powder-free segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83% in 2020, with North America expecting to observe the estimated sale of 218 billion units by 2026. However, in terms of revenue, the APAC region is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Powder-free gloves are priced higher than powdered ones as they undergo an additional chlorination process to remove starch material. Powder-free are also highly preferred in cleanroom technology. They have also a low probability of allergies, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring the growth of the segment.
Disposable gloves are fundamental in medical and healthcare institutions; however, the toughness and durability of reusable gloves is increasing their application in industrial activities. The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the production of disposable gloves significantly across the world. The rise of industrial activities, investments, FDI, and government initiatives is expected to support the growth of the reusable material segment during the period 2020-2026. A high concentration of healthcare facilities and cleanroom investments in North America and Europe contributed to the growth. The utilization of disposable gloves for enhanced safety and hygiene is growing in the food service industry.
The medical segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to reach over $24 billion by 2026. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, surgical gloves are expected to generate an incremental sale of over 54 billion units during the forecast period. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the surgical segment, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16% in terms of revenue. The rise of medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore has substantially led to the demand for surgical supplies. Furthermore, the aging population, chronic illness, and the expansion of healthcare facilities are other factors that are driving the demand for medical gloves.
Distribution is the most crucial aspect of rubber gloves usage. Their increased application has made them medical to commercial commodities, which are available in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online stores. Drug stores and pharmacies are also significant modes of distribution. They also serve as a significant sales medium alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes. Therefore, attaining relationships with pharmacy chains in Tier I and Tier II cities, where the footfall is high, can lead to subsequent market penetration.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
North America is the major consumer of rubber gloves, with the US dominating and leading the market. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further made the country to realize the potential to stock up medical supplies to tackle similar situations in the coming years.
The region has some of the most rigorous safety practices that drive demand from several industries and sectors. With the favorable scenario for the rise of domestic vendors and profitable relationships with vendors in Malaysia and Europe, the surge in demand could enforce the region to sustain as the market leader during the forecast period.
As the market is poised for growth and opportunities, the number of players operating in the market could surge, which could also witness the rise of domestic players with mergers and acquisitions through international brands. Further, innovations in synthetic rubber categories such as neoprene, polyisoprene, and TPE could stand out from the competition as the North American market is always open to new product launches.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the rubber gloves market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the rubber gloves market share?
3. What is the growth of the Asia Pacific rubber gloves market share during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the rubber gloves market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Onset Of Pandemic Diseases
8.2 Preference For Nitrile Gloves
8.3 Growth In Cleanroom Technology
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Concern Toward Personal Hygiene
9.2 Growing Medical And Surgical Applications
9.3 Rise In Medical Tourism
9.4 Rising Applications Of Reusable Gloves
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Harmful Side Effects Of Latex
10.2 Rise In Environmental Impacts
10.3 Stringent Manufacturing Regulations
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Natural
13 Synthetic
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
13.3 Nitrile
13.4 Neoprene
13.5 PVC
13.6 Butyl
13.7 Others
14 Form
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Powdered
14.5 Powder-Free
15 Category
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Disposable
15.5 Reusable
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
16.3 Market Overview
17 Medical
17.1 Surgical
17.2 Examination
18 Non-Medical
18.1 Food
18.2 Chemical
19 Industrial
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Pharmaceuticals
19.3 Manufacturing & Construction
19.4 Automotive
19.5 Oil & Gas
19.6 Commercial And Others
20 Distribution
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Physical
20.5 Online
21 Geography
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
21.3 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Rubberex
- Ansell
Other Prominent Vendors
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Unigloves (UK) Limited.
- AMMEX
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- The Glove Company
- Cardinal Health
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Dynarex Corporation
- Medline Industries Inc.
- SAS Safety Corp
- Showa
- Venom Steel
- Adenna LLC
- Winmed Sdn Bhd
- MedPride
- Infitec Inc.
- Superior Gloves
- Reflexx S.p.A Unipersonale
- Protective Industrial Products Inc.
- T. Arista Latindo
- Guardian Manufacturing
- Mapa Professional
- Granberg AS
- Renco Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4715vg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets