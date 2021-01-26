Global Rugged Servers Market (2020 to 2025) - Steady Shift of Manufacturing Industries Towards Digitization Presents Opportunities
Jan 26, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugged Servers Market with the COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Dedicated, Standard), Memory Size, Application (Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication, Industrial, Energy & Power, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rugged servers market size was valued at USD 475 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the rugged servers market is majorly driven by rising demand for industrial IoT, stringent regulatory requirements across various industries, and growing demand for rugged servers in the military, industrial, and power sectors.
COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread in several countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the rugged servers market.
Hardware segment expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.
The hardware segment is expected to dominate the rugged servers market by contributing a larger share during the forecast period. Hardware components offered by rugged server providers mainly include motherboards, power supply, USB connector assembly, CPUs, and hard disk drives. These devices are the core components of rugged server systems through which data is accessed and transferred to client devices, such as computers, on a timely basis. These hardware components help to extract data and enable effective transfer to clients. Therefore, the hardware is an integral part of an overall rugged server system.
Military & aerospace is expected to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Critical missions and projects in the military and aerospace sectors involve critical data that is transmitted to client devices through servers. As these missions are usually carried out in extreme environmental conditions, rugged servers are the most suitable servers to operate reliably in such conditions. Therefore, the military & aerospace application segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.
APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The rugged servers market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The ever-increasing use of telecom network services by domestic, as well as industrial, end-users, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for secure data transfer is expected to fuel the demand for rugged servers in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC as mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has two of the most densely populated countries - China and India - in the world. Due to its large population and a broad base of consumers, the telecommunications sector finds ample opportunities for growth. Also, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries in APAC that have an established industrial base. These industries are significant end-users of rugged servers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 North America to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Rugged Servers Market Growth in Coming Years
4.2 Rugged Servers Market, by Type (2016-2025)
4.3 Rugged Servers Market, by Offering
4.4 Rugged Servers Market, by Memory Size
4.5 Rugged Servers Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Industrial IoT
5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Across Various Industries
5.2.1.3 Growing Requirement for Rugged Servers in Military, Industrial, and Power Sectors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Decline in Demand due to Economic Downturn Caused by COVID-19 Outbreak
5.2.2.2 Data Privacy and Security Concerns Associated with Rugged Servers Deployed at Remote Locations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Steady Shift of Manufacturing Industries Towards Digitization
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Smart Energy Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Rugged Servers
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.6 Case Study Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Iot
5.7.2 Cloud Computing
5.7.3 5G
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.9.1 Import Scenario
5.9.2 Export Scenario
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Market Standards and Regulations
6 Rugged Servers Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Hardware Components are Core to Rugged Servers
6.3 Software & Services
6.3.1 Data Integration and Processing are Key Functions of Software
7 Rugged Servers Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dedicated
7.2.1 Dedicated Rugged Servers are Mainly Preferred in Critical Applications
7.3 Standard
7.3.1 Standard Rugged Servers are Predominantly Deployed in Telecommunication Applications
8 Rugged Servers Market, by Memory Size
9 Rugged Servers Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Military & Aerospace
9.2.1 Military & Aerospace Applications Contribute Majorly to Rugged Servers Market
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Industrial Application Has Been Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 to Large Extent
9.4 Telecommunication
9.4.1 Advent of Advanced Wireless Technologies to Trigger Adoption of Rugged Servers in Telecommunication Application
9.5 Energy & Power
9.5.1 Renewable Energy Infrastructure Development to Fuel Demand for Rugged Servers
9.6 Marine
9.6.1 Rugged Servers are Ideal for Marine Environments Owing to Their Ruggedness
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Demand for Rugged Servers Used in Railways is Expected to Decline Owing to COVID-19 Outbreak
10 Rugged Servers Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 APAC
10.5 Rest of the World (Row)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Top 3 Company Revenue Analysis
11.3 Market Share Analysis (2019)
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Pervasive
11.4.3 Emerging Leader
11.4.4 Participant
11.5 Rugged Servers Market: Product Footprint
11.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Company
11.6.3 Dynamic Company
11.6.4 Starting Block
11.7 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Dell Technologies
12.1.2 Mercury Systems
12.1.3 Siemens
12.1.4 Core Systems
12.1.5 Crystal Group
12.1.6 Cp Technologies
12.1.7 Stealth
12.1.8 Symmatrix
12.1.9 Systel
12.1.10 Trenton Systems
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Acme Portable Machines
12.2.2 Amity Technologies
12.2.3 Beltronic Ipc
12.2.4 Elma Electronic
12.2.5 General Micro Systems
12.2.6 Getac
12.2.7 Kontron S&T
12.2.8 Mpl
12.2.9 Ncs Technologies
12.2.10 One Stop Systems
12.2.11 Portwell
12.2.12 Superlogics
12.2.13 Tp Group
12.2.14 Trans Pacific Technologies
12.2.15 Zmicro
13 Adjacent and Related Market
13.1 Industrial Pc Market
13.1.1 Introduction
13.1.2 Hdd
13.1.2.1 Adoption of Hdd Estimated to Decline in Coming Years
13.1.3 Ssd
13.1.3.1 Ssd Segment to Witness Higher Growth During Forecast Period
14 Appendix
14.1 Insights of Industry Experts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.4 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sykr8h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets