Global Rybrevant Bispecific Antibody Market Research Report 2021-2028: Role in NSCLC & Other Cancer Therapies, Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties, Clinical Trials, Dosage & Price, Patent Insights

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rybrevant Bispecific Antibody Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market will witness high compound annual growth rates to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028.

The development of bispecific antibodies represents one of the most promising successes in cancer targeted therapy research and development. Bispecific antibodies are dual targeting modalities which can simultaneously combine two epitopes.

Their novel dual binding efficacy opens up a wide range of applications application which can be exploited in redirecting T-cells, blocking two different signaling pathways, dual targeting of different disease mediators and delivering payloads to targeted cells. Owing to their enhance specificity, they are considered as ideal therapeutic molecule for the management of multifactorial cancers.

Recently in 2021, a novel bispecific antibody Rybrevant (Amivantamab) was granted approval by US FDA. Rybrevant is an EGF and MET directed bispecific antibody, developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EFGR) exon 20 insertion mutations.

Clinical trials have demonstrated that the novel drug has shown enhanced efficacy in comparison to previously approved MET and EFGR inhibitors. As of now, the drug has only gained approval in US. However, it has filed regulatory submissions in other regions including Europe, China, Japan, and other regions.

The approval of drug Rybrevant in early 2021 is thought to revolutionize the paradigm treatment of EFGR mutated non-small cell lung cancer. It is expected that in short span of time, the drug will constitute a major share in the lung cancer therapeutics owing to the single product approval targeting EFGR mutations.

Apart from this, the favorable reimbursement policies including Janssen Care Path will also boost the uptake of drug in the market. Furthermore, the subsequent years will see approval of Rybrevant in different regions, which will further boost the growth of market.

Apart from non-small cell lung cancer, the drug is also being evaluated in other cancers including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), stomach cancer, esophageal cancers, and other solid tumors. In addition to this, investigators are also validating the role of drug in combination with carboplatin, lazertrinib, osimertinib, and others which aim to enhance the efficacy of the drug. As per our analysis, the future will see dominance of combinational therapy which is mainly due to its increased efficiency and enhance survival outcomes.

Scientists are constantly exploring the sector of bispecific antibodies. Their multifactorial approach in the management of diseases and their ability to pass through the blood brain barrier is gaining the interest of various researchers. Extensive efforts by research institutions and pharmaceutical sector are boosting the global bispecific antibody market.

The major key players in the market are Amgen, Genmab, Eli Lilly, NovImmune, Sanofi, Roche, AstraZeneca, and several others. These have developed robust pipeline of bispecific antibodies which will compete with already approved bispecifics in market.

The transient shift towards sedentary lifestyle and the increase in uptake of smoking, alcohol and tobacco consumption will led to rise in prevalence of lung cancer which will further propel the market. Moreover, the rates at which conventional therapies are failing possess an unmet need for the novel targeted therapy in the management of cancer.

Presently, US contributes to the major share in the market due to several factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and the expected high sales of Rybrevant will drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, presence of top key players in this region as well as rising awareness and acceptance of novel therapies are also going to fuel the growth of the market in this region.

Apart from this, other regions such Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan are also expanding their markets to secure their position in the global market.

Rybrevant Bispecific Antibody Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Rybrevant Patent Insight

Rybrevant Dosage & Price

Rybrevant Sales Forecast 2028: > USD 4 Billion

Rybrevant Role in NSCLC & Other Cancer Therapies

Rybrevant Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

Rybrevant Ongoing Clinical Trials: > 5 Clinical Studies

Rybrevant Reimbursement Scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rybrevant (Amivantamab-vmjw): Third Approved Bispecific Antibody 2021

1.1 Overview

1.2 Approval & Patent Insight

2. Rybrevant Dosage & Price Analysis

3. Rybrevant - Structure, Description & Pharmacokinetics

4. Rybrevant Mechanism of Action

4.1 General Mechanism of Bispecific Antibodies

4.2 Rybrevant

5. Rybrevant Role in NSCLC

6. Rybrevant Role in Other Cancers

7. Rybrevant - Supplementary Information

7.1 Adverse Drug Reactions

7.2 Application in Specific Population

8. Rybrevant Market Analysis

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Future Market Opportunity

9. Rybrevant Sales Forecast

10. Rybrevant Reimbursement Policy

11. Rybrevant Clinical Trials Insight

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Development Status

11.3 By Region

12. Ongoing Research & Development

13. Companies Developing Similar Bispecific Antibodies

13.1 Ablynx

13.2 Adimab

13.3 Affimed Therapeutics

13.4 Amgen

13.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

13.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical

13.7 Eli Lilly

13.8 EMD Serono

13.9 Emergent BioSolutions

13.10 Genentech

13.11 Genmab

13.12 Immunomedics

13.13 Jounce Therapeutics

13.14 MacroGenics

13.15 Merus

13.16 Neovii Biotech

13.17 NovImmune

13.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

13.19 Pieris

13.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.21 Roche

13.22 Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7k4jje

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

