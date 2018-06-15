Global SaaS-based SCM Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Descartes Systems, IBM, Infor, JDA Software, Oracle & SAP

The global SaaS-based SCM market to grow at a CAGR of 20.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Global SaaS-based SCM Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) is a software application and tool installed on-premise and in the cloud. It facilitates the completion of activities of the entire supply chain by providing accurate information and an end-to-end view of each element across the supply chain process.



One trend in the market is adoption of SCVEM. Supply chain visibility and event management (SCVEM) is a software that improves logistics and SCM performance. The adoption of this software will encourage companies to shift their operating supply chain bases to the cloud, thereby driving the global SaaS-based SCM market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is SaaS-based SCM increases traceability and visibility across supply chain. SCM helps in maintaining inventory levels and meeting consumer demands. Supply chain mangers are responsible for increasing productivity, eliminating rework, standardizing processes, and maintaining inventory levels.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complexity of supply chain network. Industries interact with various suppliers and customers across the world, exchanging information and facilitating the flow of material to maintain a balance between supply and demand variables.



Market Trends



Adoption of SCVEM

Increased implementation of TMS software

Integration of semantic analytics software with SCM software



Key vendors

Descartes Systems

IBM

Infor

JDA Software

Oracle

SAP

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Deployment



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w22c5w/global_saasbased?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-saas-based-scm-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-descartes-systems-ibm-infor-jda-software-oracle--sap-300667078.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

