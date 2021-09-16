Global Sack Paper Markets 2021-2025 - Expansion of Biodegradable Packaging / Upsurge in Courier Services / Rising Demand for Market Pulp / Growing Use of Multiwall Bags

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sack Paper Market Insights & Forecast 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sack paper market is expected to record a value of US$38.32 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as the expansion of the biodegradable packaging industry, growth in grocery retail sales, upsurge in courier services, accelerating demand for agricultural fertilizer, rapid urbanization and growing public awareness about the hazards of single-use plastic bags would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by rising focus on bioplastics and stringent regulations regarding deforestation. A few notable trends may include escalating penetration of ecommerce, rising demand for market pulp and growing use of multiwall bags in various end industries.

Sack paper is classified into brown (natural) paper and white (bleached) paper according to the product grade. Brown sack paper has been dominating the global market over recent years, due to its vast applications across construction industry, food industry and chemical industry, primarily for its high tensile property. Further, white sack paper is also holding a significant share in the global market due to its high stiffness, high porosity and excellent printability features.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific, owing to the rising replacement rate of plastic bags with biodegradable options. Growth in government initiatives for eco-friendly packaging of products is also expected to propel the market in the region.

Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused adverse disruption across various industries, impacting the production and consumption of sack paper, which eventually led to its market decline in 2020.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (WestRock, Mondi, Canfor Corporation, BillerudKorsnas, GK Segezha PAO, Nordic Paper) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Sack Paper Manufacturer

Paper & Pulp Producers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Retail, Ecommerce, Construction, Agriculture, Chemicals and Others)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sack Paper by Grades

1.3 Types of Sack Paper

1.4 Advantages of Sack Paper

1.5 Recycling Process of Kraft Paper



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Negative Impact on Retail Industry

2.2 Decline in Construction Output

2.3 Effect on Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Industry



3. Global Bioprocessing Market

3.1 Global Sack Paper Market by Value

3.2 Global Sack Paper Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Sack Paper Market by Grade

3.3.1 Global Brown Sack Paper Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Brown Sack Paper Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global White Sack Paper Market by Value

3.3.4 Global White Sack Paper Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Sack Paper Market by Region



4. Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Sack Paper Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Sack Paper Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.5 South America



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Biodegradable Packaging Industry

5.1.2 Growth in Grocery Retail Sales

5.1.3 Upsurge in Courier Services

5.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Agricultural Fertilizer

5.1.5 Growing Urbanization

5.1.6 Growing Public Awareness About the Hazards of Single-use Plastic Bags

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Penetration of Ecommerce

5.2.1 Rising Demand for Market Pulp

5.2.3 Growing Use of Multiwall Bags in Various End Industries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Focus on Bioplastics

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding Deforestation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Global Sack Paper Production Capacity by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

BillerudKorsnas

Canfor Corporation

GK Segezha PAO

Mondi

Nordic Paper

WestRock

