Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market: Focus on Type, Component, and Application - Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.95% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2020-2025. North America dominated the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market with a share of 42% by value in 2019. Europe, including countries, such as France, the U.K., and the Netherlands, is the second-most prominent region for the safety, security, and rescue robotics market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the maximum manufacturing developments in the company. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR value in the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market has gained widespread importance due to the growing geopolitical conflicts as well as the increasing need for naval and land border patrolling and surveillance with unmanned systems. However, the lack of development of high-quality and reliable solutions is one of the major challenges for the market.



This report is intended to be a comprehensive study of global safety, security, and rescue robotics market. The report focuses largely on providing market information for the professional use of safety, security, and rescue robots, that operate in industries and the utility sector. The report also covers different segments based on type, component, application, and region. Additionally, the study focuses on the major driving forces, restraints, and growth opportunities. The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company projects related to the safety, security, and rescue robotics market.



Detailed company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market is further explained and analyzed based on regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World. Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the safety, security, and rescue robotics market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the growth opportunities for safety, security, and rescue robots for different applications and regions?

What is the expected revenue to be generated by different types of safety, security, and rescue robots during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What is the expected revenue to be generated by different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

, , , and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period, 2020-2025? Which key companies are currently operating in the safety, security, and rescue robotics market?

Which global factors are expected to impact the safety, security, and rescue robotics market in the next five years?

What are the key developments made by the safety, security, and rescue robotics market players?

How is COVID-19 expected to impact the safety, security, and rescue robotics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Conflicts at Borders and Geopolitical Instabilities

1.1.2 Rising Adoption of Unmanned System Solutions

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Rigid Regulatory Environment in Different Regions

1.2.2 Lack of Development of High-Quality and Reliable Solutions

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Rising Trend of Autonomous Operations

1.3.2 Increase in Defense and Security Spending by the Developing Economies

1.4 Impact Analysis

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Leading Manufacturers and Product Mapping

3.3 Importance of Safety, Security, and Rescue Robots with Autonomous Technology

3.4 Funding Scenario in the Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4 Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market (by Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Land Robot

5.3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)



6 Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market (by Component)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Camera

6.3 Sensor

6.4 Navigation System

6.5 Control System

6.6 Others

7 Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Defense and Government



8 Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market (by Region)



9 Company Profiles



Boston Dynamics

Cobham Limited

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

Jonker-Makis Robotics

Knightscope Inc.

Kongsberg

L3HarrisTechnologies

OTSAW

QinetiQ

ReconRobotics Inc.

RoboteX Inc.

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

Shark Robotics

10 Report Scope and Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2enwic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

