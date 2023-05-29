Global Salmon Market Report 2023: Featuring Alsaker Fjordbruk, Bakkafrost, Blumar, Cremaq Group ASA and Greig Seafood

29 May, 2023, 21:15 ET
The global salmon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% during 2023-2030.
The global salmon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% during 2023-2030.
- Alsaker Fjordbruk
- Bakkafrost
- Blumar
- Cremaq Group ASA
- Greig Seafood
- Leroy Seafood Group ASA
- Mowi ASA
- Nordlaks
- Nova Sea
- SalMar ASA
- Salmones Camanchaca
This report on global salmon market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global salmon market by segmenting the market based on type, species, end product type, distributional channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the salmon market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Sedentary Lifestyle Habits
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions
Challenges
- Regulatory Constraints
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Farmed
- Wild Captured
by Species
- Atlantic
- Pink
- Chum/Dog
- Coho
- Sockeye
- Others
by End Product Type
- Frozen
- Fresh
- Canned
- Others
by Distributional Channel
- Foodservice
- Retail
by Producing Region
- Farmed
- Norway
- Chile
- Scotland
- Canada
- Faroe Islands
- Others
- Wild Captured
- United States
- Russia
- Japan
- Canada
- Others
by Consuming Region
- European Union
- Russia
- United States
- Brazil
- Japan
- China
- Others
