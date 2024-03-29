Global Sample Preparation Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2030 Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, Illumina, Merck, and Other Key Players

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sample Preparation Market by Product (Workstation, Instrument {Pipette, Washer, Centrifuge, Grinder}, Consumable {Kits, Filters, Plates}) Technique (Solid Phase Extraction, Purification) Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sample preparation market is projected to reach $11.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report analyzes key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of this market is driven by technological advances in sample preparation procedures, increasing process automation in laboratories, the development of bioclusters for supporting research activities, increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and active research in genomics and proteomics. Additionally, the widening applications of sample preparation in emerging economies and the increasing focus on personalized medicines are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities.



However, the high purchasing costs of automated sample preparation systems restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the high costs of maintaining sample preparation systems pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.



Among the products, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. Consumables include sample preparation kits & reagents, filters, plates, and others. Sample preparation kits, & reagents will help improve the quality of purification, isolations, and extractions, increasing the lab's efficiency and decreasing sample variability. Hence, there will be an increase in the adoption of these kits while extracting or isolating the proteins or nucleic acids from the sample. Also, the new product launches will further contribute to the segment's growth.



Among the techniques, in 2023, the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. Enhancements in existing techniques, such as the use of automated and miniaturized devices and the higher preference for the solid phase extraction technique compared to other techniques. SPE is widely employed in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, food & beverage, clinical diagnostics, and forensic sciences, contributing to the segment's growth.



Among the applications, in 2023, the drug discovery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. Higher demand for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, accelerated research in biopharmaceuticals, and high prevalence of infectious diseases and non-infectious diseases driving the need for innovative therapies is why there was a rise in the adoption of sample preparation products.



Among the end users, in 2023, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high spending on pharmaceutical R&D, the burden on pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel therapies, and companies moving towards process automation and integration, leading to the adoption of automated and integrated sample preparation workstations.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of sample preparation provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in North America. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the rapidly aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the increase in pharmaceutical & biotechnology research activities, and the rising funding & investments for research.



Some of the key players operating in the sample preparation market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (U.S.), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada).



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.3. Factor Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.4.3. Europe

4.4.4. China

4.4.5. Japan

4.4.6. India

4.4.7. Latin America

4.4.8. Middle East

4.5. Case Studies

4.5.1. Case Study A

4.5.2. Case Study B

4.5.3. Case Study C

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.5. Degree of Competition



5. Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Sample Preparation Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.1. Isolation Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.1.1. DNA Isolation Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.1.2. RNA Isolation Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.1.3. Protein Isolation Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.2. Extraction Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.2.1. DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.2.2. RNA Extraction Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.2.3. Protein Extraction Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.3. Purification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.3.1. DNA Purification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.3.2. RNA Purification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.3.3. Protein Purification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.4. Other Reagents

5.2.2. Filters

5.2.3. Tubes

5.2.4. Plates

5.2.5. Other Consumables

5.3. Instruments

5.3.1. Liquid Handling Systems

5.3.1.1. Automated Liquid Handling Systems

5.3.1.2. Manual Pipettes

5.3.1.3. Reagent Dispensers

5.3.1.4. Microplate Washers

5.3.1.5. Other Liquid Handling Systems

5.3.2. Centrifuges

5.3.3. Filtration Systems

5.3.4. Extraction Systems

5.3.5. Purification Systems

5.3.6. Other Sample Preparation Systems

5.4. Sample Preparation Workstations

5.5. Software



6. Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Technique

6.1. Overview

6.2. Solid Phase Extraction (SPE)

6.3. Liquid Phase Extraction (LPE)

6.4. Filtration

6.5. Dilution

6.6. Precipitation

6.7. Other Sample Preparation Techniques



7. Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Drug Discovery

7.3. Diagnostics

7.4. Genomic Studies

7.5. Proteomic Studies

7.6. Analytical Testing

7.7. Other Applications



8. Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3. Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

8.4. Academic & Research Institutes

8.5. Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories

8.6. Food & Beverage Companies

8.7. Environmental Testing Laboratories

8.8. Other End Users



9. Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest Of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competition Analysis

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share Analysis (2022)

10.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

10.5.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

10.5.3. Danaher Corporation (U.S.)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Developments

11.1.5. Swot Analysis

11.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.4. Qiagen N.V.

11.5. Merck KGaA

11.6. Danaher Corporation

11.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.8. Illumina, Inc.

11.9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.10. Hamilton Company

11.11. Norgen Biotek Corp.

11.12. Tecan Group Ltd.

11.13. Promega Corporation



