Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ALFA LAVAL, Fristam Pumpen, GEA, ITT, SPX Flow & Xylem

The "Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sanitary pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing consolidation of vendors in sanitary pump market. Vendors are encouraged to adopt strategic mergers and acquisitions due to the fluctuations in the raw material prices and shrinking profit margins. For instance, AxFlow Holding acquired a majority shares in AQS Liquid Transfer in 2016.
One trend in the market is rising popularity of air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology. This technology is considered to be suitable for sanitary applications by various end-user industries including ceramics, paints and coatings, and food and beverages due to its versatility. Air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps are extensively used as run-dry without electricity in the water and wastewater industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. The price of raw materials plays a key role in overall pump prices and presents a major challenge for vendors as an increase in raw material price can reduce profit margins for vendors.
Key vendors
- ALFA LAVAL
- Fristam Pumpen
- GEA
- ITT
- SPX Flow
- Xylem
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- PD sanitary pump
- Centrifugal sanitary pump
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology gaining prominence
- Growing digitization and IoT in pumps
- Growing demand for twin screw pumps
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qccrp5/global_sanitary?w=5
