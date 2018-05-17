Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ALFA LAVAL, Fristam Pumpen, GEA, ITT, SPX Flow & Xylem

The global sanitary pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing consolidation of vendors in sanitary pump market. Vendors are encouraged to adopt strategic mergers and acquisitions due to the fluctuations in the raw material prices and shrinking profit margins. For instance, AxFlow Holding acquired a majority shares in AQS Liquid Transfer in 2016.

One trend in the market is rising popularity of air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology. This technology is considered to be suitable for sanitary applications by various end-user industries including ceramics, paints and coatings, and food and beverages due to its versatility. Air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps are extensively used as run-dry without electricity in the water and wastewater industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. The price of raw materials plays a key role in overall pump prices and presents a major challenge for vendors as an increase in raw material price can reduce profit margins for vendors.

Key vendors

ALFA LAVAL

Fristam Pumpen

GEA

ITT

SPX Flow

Xylem

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

PD sanitary pump



Centrifugal sanitary pump

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology gaining prominence

Growing digitization and IoT in pumps

Growing demand for twin screw pumps

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qccrp5/global_sanitary?w=5





