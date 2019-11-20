Global Satchel & Saddle Bags Market Analysis & Outlook, 2019-2024 | by Product Type, Gender, Material, Distribution Channel & Region
Nov 20, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satchel and Saddle Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global satchel and saddle bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.
A thriving fashion accessories industry along with increasing working population across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a substantial rise in the female workforce participation in both developed and emerging economies has also positively impacted the market.
Moreover, consumers are now more inclined to spend on premium and luxury handbags or any other accessories to keep up with the ever-changing fashion trends. Apart from this, these bags are gaining rapid preference among consumers for carrying multiple essential items such as laptops, tablets, wallets and food to their workplace. Moreover, product innovations, such as the launch of creative and visually appealing designs along with eco-friendly bags, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include rapid urbanization and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the development of the online retail services that provide hassle-free shopping experience while displaying a wide range of options to choose from to the consumers.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Coach, Chanel, Burberry Group, Nicole Lee, Etienne Aigner, Furla, Kate Spade, Herms International, Michael Kors, LVMH, Mulberry, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global satchel and saddle bags market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global satchel and saddle bags industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?
- What is the structure of the global satchel and saddle bags industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global satchel and saddle bags industry?
