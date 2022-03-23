Global Satellite Bus Market to 2030 - by Subsystem, Application, Satellite Size and Region

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Bus Market by Subsystem, Application and Satellite Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The structural body and primary system of a space vehicle are referred as a satellite bus or spacecraft bus. In addition, a satellite bus is a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are based. Satellite bus holds all scientific equipment and other essential components of satellite. The satellite bus is used as a transport mechanism for satellite payload.



For the purpose of analysis, satellite bus market has been segmented into subsystem, application, satellite size, and region. By subsystem, the market is segregated into structures & mechanisms, thermal control, electric power system, attitude control system, propulsion, telemetry tracking command, and flight software. By application, it is segregated into earth observation & meteorology, communication, scientific research & exploration, surveillance & security, mapping, and navigation. By satellite size, itis segregated into small, medium, and large. Region wise, the global satellite bus market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

The companies profiled in the global satellite bus market includes Airbus S.A.S, Ball Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), ISRO, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Thales Group, and The Boeing Corporation.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global satellite bus market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in investment by governments & space agencies

3.5.1.2. New product launches in the satellite manufacturing market and launch systems

3.5.1.3. Increase in number of satellite launches

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of clarity in government policies

3.5.2.2. Stringent government regulations for implementation and use of satellite

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in incorporation of new technologies

3.5.3.2. Advancements in satellite mission technologies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the satellite bus industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: SATELLITE BUS MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM

4.1. Overview

4.2. Structures & mechanisms

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Thermal control

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Electric power system

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Attitude control system

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Propulsion

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Telemetry tracking command

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. Flight software

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SATELLITE BUS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Earth observation & meteorology

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Communication

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Scientific research & exploration

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Surveillance & security

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Mapping

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Navigation

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SATELLITE BUS MARKET, BY SATELLITE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Small

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Medium

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Large

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SATELLITE BUS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AIRBUS S.A.S.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. BALL CORPORATION

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. (IAI)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. ISRO

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. R&D expenditure

8.7.7. Business performance

8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATIO

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. THALES GROUP

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. THE BOEING COMPANY

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66ysi5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets