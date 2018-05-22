Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Growing Use of Satcom Equipment in Space Exploration, Telecommunication, & Telemetry

The SATCOM equipment market is estimated to be USD 20.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2017 to 2022.



Factors such as increasing need for uninterrupted communication in various industries and growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles have garnered the interest of satellite manufacturers and related players in the satellite industry, subsequently driving the growth of the SATCOM equipment market.



The satellite industry has been witnessing remarkable growth in the past two decades. The growth of this industry, fueled by the access to satellite technology by private players, subsequently drives the SATCOM equipment market. Furthermore, shorter development cycle and lesser cost of development have triggered the growth of satellite antennas, which constitute a major part of the SATCOM equipment market.



The telecom & IT segment of the commercial SATCOM equipment market is estimated to capture the largest share during the forecast period. Satellites can provide global, ubiquitous, and multipoint communications. Not surprisingly, the satellite technology has become a flexible and cost-effective solution for domestic and international networks, irrespective of the user's geographic location. Wireline and wireless lack this ability to leap across continents and oceans, often linking some of the world's most remote spots.

The benefits of satellite communications have steadily expanded their usage. Today, satellites' diverse purposes encompass wide area network communication, cellular backhaul, Internet trunking, television broadcasting, and rural telephony. Satellites are also on the frontiers of such advanced applications as telemedicine, distance learning, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and video on demand (VoD). All the above-stated factors contribute toward the growth of the SATCOM equipment market.



Based on end-use, the maritime SATCOM equipment segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the SATCOM equipment market in 2017. As commercial and naval vessels are at sea for long periods, they require robust satellite communication systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Maritime satellite communication systems also deliver the best turnkey terminals for internet access and television reception.



The Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increased use of satellite antennas in automobiles in the region. With recent space exploration missions by space agencies, such as Indian Space Research Organization (India) and China National Space Administration (China), the SATCOM equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Companies operating in the SATCOM equipment market are focused on developing technologically advanced equipment for various applications, including telecommunication, automotive, Earth observation, and scientific research. These companies are also engaged in research activities to develop miniature systems that can perform efficiently in complex environments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Satcom Equipment Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Satcom Equipment Market, By End-Use

4.3 North America: Satcom Equipment Market, By Vertical and Country

4.4 Satcom Equipment Market, By Product

4.5 Satcom Equipment Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Uninterrupted Communication in Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for High Throughput Satellite Services

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Satcom Equipment in Space Exploration, Telecommunication, & Telemetry

5.2.1.4 Growing Fleet of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles

5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2.1.6 Rising Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions in the Aviation Industry

5.2.1.7 Rising Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions in the Maritime Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Cost of Earth Station Infrastructures to Support Satcom Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Services for Ground Mobility Platform

5.2.3.2 Application of Land Mobile Radios in Diverse Industries, Majorly in Military & Defense and Transportation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Radio Spectrum Availability Issues

5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Concerns

5.2.4.3 High Satellite Service Cost



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Use of Wide V Band for Satellite Communication

6.2.2 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

6.2.3 Development of Small Satellite Constellations to Enhance Communication

6.2.4 Controller-Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC)

6.2.5 Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission

6.2.6 Development of Satcom on the Move (SOTM) Antennas

6.2.7 Active Direct Radiating Array Technologies

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Satcom Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Satcom Receiver

7.2.1 Low-Noise Amplifier

7.2.2 Down Converter

7.2.3 Demodulator

7.2.4 Decoder

7.3 Satcom Transmitter/Transponder

7.3.1 Modulator

7.3.2 Up Converter

7.3.3 High Power Amplifier

7.3.4 Encoder

7.4 Satcom Transceiver

7.5 Satcom Antenna

7.6 Satcom Modem/Router

7.7 Others



8 Satcom Equipment Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Telecom & IT

8.2.2 Scientific Research & Development

8.2.3 Transportation & Logistics

8.2.4 Media & Entertainment

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Government & Defense

8.3.1 Military

8.3.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management

8.3.3 Public Safety



9 Satcom Equipment Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Portable Satcom Equipment

9.2.1 Handheld

9.2.2 Manpack

9.2.3 Deployable/Flyaway

9.3 Land Mobile Satcom Equipment

9.3.1 Commercial Vehicles

9.3.2 Military Vehicles

9.3.3 Emergency Vehicles

9.3.4 Trains

9.3.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

9.4 Maritime Satcom Equipment

9.4.1 Commercial Ships

9.4.2 Military Ships

9.4.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

9.5 Airborne Satcom Equipment

9.5.1 Commercial Aircraft

9.5.2 Military Aircraft

9.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

9.6 Land Fixed Satcom Equipment

9.6.1 Command & Control Centers

9.6.2 Earth Stations



10 Satcom Equipment Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Satcom Vsat

10.3 Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM)

10.4 Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP)

10.5 Satcom Telemetry

10.6 Satcom Automatic Identification System



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 US

11.3.2 Russia

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 France

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 Israel

11.5.3 Turkey

11.5.4 UAE

11.5.5 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.3 Argentina



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Contracts

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 General Dynamics

13.2 L3 Technologies

13.3 Harris

13.4 Cobham

13.5 Viasat

13.6 Iridium

13.7 Gilat Satellite Networks

13.8 Aselsan

13.9 Intellian Technologies

13.10 Hughes Network Systems

13.11 Newtec

13.12 Campbell Scientific

13.13 ND Satcom

13.14 Satcom Global

13.15 Holkirk Communications

13.16 Network Innovations

13.17 AVL Technologies



