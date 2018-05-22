Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Growing Use of Satcom Equipment in Space Exploration, Telecommunication, & Telemetry

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Product (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Modem/Router), Technology (VSAT, SATCOM on the Move, SATCOM on the Pause), End-Use, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SATCOM equipment market is estimated to be USD 20.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2017 to 2022.
Factors such as increasing need for uninterrupted communication in various industries and growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles have garnered the interest of satellite manufacturers and related players in the satellite industry, subsequently driving the growth of the SATCOM equipment market.
The satellite industry has been witnessing remarkable growth in the past two decades. The growth of this industry, fueled by the access to satellite technology by private players, subsequently drives the SATCOM equipment market. Furthermore, shorter development cycle and lesser cost of development have triggered the growth of satellite antennas, which constitute a major part of the SATCOM equipment market.
The telecom & IT segment of the commercial SATCOM equipment market is estimated to capture the largest share during the forecast period. Satellites can provide global, ubiquitous, and multipoint communications. Not surprisingly, the satellite technology has become a flexible and cost-effective solution for domestic and international networks, irrespective of the user's geographic location. Wireline and wireless lack this ability to leap across continents and oceans, often linking some of the world's most remote spots.
The benefits of satellite communications have steadily expanded their usage. Today, satellites' diverse purposes encompass wide area network communication, cellular backhaul, Internet trunking, television broadcasting, and rural telephony. Satellites are also on the frontiers of such advanced applications as telemedicine, distance learning, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and video on demand (VoD). All the above-stated factors contribute toward the growth of the SATCOM equipment market.
Based on end-use, the maritime SATCOM equipment segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the SATCOM equipment market in 2017. As commercial and naval vessels are at sea for long periods, they require robust satellite communication systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Maritime satellite communication systems also deliver the best turnkey terminals for internet access and television reception.
The Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increased use of satellite antennas in automobiles in the region. With recent space exploration missions by space agencies, such as Indian Space Research Organization (India) and China National Space Administration (China), the SATCOM equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Companies operating in the SATCOM equipment market are focused on developing technologically advanced equipment for various applications, including telecommunication, automotive, Earth observation, and scientific research. These companies are also engaged in research activities to develop miniature systems that can perform efficiently in complex environments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency & Pricing
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Satcom Equipment Market
4.2 Asia Pacific: Satcom Equipment Market, By End-Use
4.3 North America: Satcom Equipment Market, By Vertical and Country
4.4 Satcom Equipment Market, By Product
4.5 Satcom Equipment Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Uninterrupted Communication in Various Industries
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for High Throughput Satellite Services
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Satcom Equipment in Space Exploration, Telecommunication, & Telemetry
5.2.1.4 Growing Fleet of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles
5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of Internet of Things (IoT)
5.2.1.6 Rising Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions in the Aviation Industry
5.2.1.7 Rising Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions in the Maritime Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Cost of Earth Station Infrastructures to Support Satcom Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Services for Ground Mobility Platform
5.2.3.2 Application of Land Mobile Radios in Diverse Industries, Majorly in Military & Defense and Transportation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Radio Spectrum Availability Issues
5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Concerns
5.2.4.3 High Satellite Service Cost
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Use of Wide V Band for Satellite Communication
6.2.2 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers
6.2.3 Development of Small Satellite Constellations to Enhance Communication
6.2.4 Controller-Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC)
6.2.5 Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission
6.2.6 Development of Satcom on the Move (SOTM) Antennas
6.2.7 Active Direct Radiating Array Technologies
6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations
7 Satcom Equipment Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Satcom Receiver
7.2.1 Low-Noise Amplifier
7.2.2 Down Converter
7.2.3 Demodulator
7.2.4 Decoder
7.3 Satcom Transmitter/Transponder
7.3.1 Modulator
7.3.2 Up Converter
7.3.3 High Power Amplifier
7.3.4 Encoder
7.4 Satcom Transceiver
7.5 Satcom Antenna
7.6 Satcom Modem/Router
7.7 Others
8 Satcom Equipment Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Telecom & IT
8.2.2 Scientific Research & Development
8.2.3 Transportation & Logistics
8.2.4 Media & Entertainment
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Government & Defense
8.3.1 Military
8.3.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management
8.3.3 Public Safety
9 Satcom Equipment Market, By End-Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Portable Satcom Equipment
9.2.1 Handheld
9.2.2 Manpack
9.2.3 Deployable/Flyaway
9.3 Land Mobile Satcom Equipment
9.3.1 Commercial Vehicles
9.3.2 Military Vehicles
9.3.3 Emergency Vehicles
9.3.4 Trains
9.3.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
9.4 Maritime Satcom Equipment
9.4.1 Commercial Ships
9.4.2 Military Ships
9.4.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
9.5 Airborne Satcom Equipment
9.5.1 Commercial Aircraft
9.5.2 Military Aircraft
9.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
9.6 Land Fixed Satcom Equipment
9.6.1 Command & Control Centers
9.6.2 Earth Stations
10 Satcom Equipment Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Satcom Vsat
10.3 Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM)
10.4 Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP)
10.5 Satcom Telemetry
10.6 Satcom Automatic Identification System
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 US
11.3.2 Russia
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 France
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2 Israel
11.5.3 Turkey
11.5.4 UAE
11.5.5 Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.3 Argentina
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Contracts
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 General Dynamics
13.2 L3 Technologies
13.3 Harris
13.4 Cobham
13.5 Viasat
13.6 Iridium
13.7 Gilat Satellite Networks
13.8 Aselsan
13.9 Intellian Technologies
13.10 Hughes Network Systems
13.11 Newtec
13.12 Campbell Scientific
13.13 ND Satcom
13.14 Satcom Global
13.15 Holkirk Communications
13.16 Network Innovations
13.17 AVL Technologies
