Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $38.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3%

28 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SATCOM equipment market is valued at USD 22.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Based on frequency, the multiband frequency is projected to register the highest during the forecast period 2023-2028.
Based on frequency, the SATCOM equipment market has been segmented into C band, L&S band, X band, Ka band, Ku band, VHF/UHF band, EHF/SHF band, Multiband, and Q band. Based on frequency, the multiband frequency is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2028. Multi-band frequency is being increasingly used due to the need for seamless, assured connectivity between the network and grid.
Based on connectivity, MEO/GEO orbit segment is to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028
The SATCOM equipment market has been segmented based on connectivity into LEO and MEO/GEO orbit. MEO/GEO orbit segment to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028. MEO high throughput satellites are challenging GEO satellites in cost per bit and overall operational efficiency. Several advantages, including the low manufacturing cost of smaller satellites used in prominent constellations, provide a viable commercial option for large GEO satellites for communication.
Moreover, closer positioning to Earth's surface makes these satellites effective in the coverage of data connections. In February 2023, Marlink was awarded a Public Service Delegation contract to deploy broadband Internet and 4G/5G services via satellite networks, covering both urban and rural areas in French Guiana. In a 15-year agreement, Marlink and SES will leverage SES's multi-orbit geostationary (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network to provide high-speed services to over 30,000 users across the French region.
The North American market is projected to contribute the most significant share from 2023 to 2028 in the SATCOM equipment market.
North America is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2023 to 2028 based on region. The North American part, particularly the US, presents a highly profitable need for SATCOM equipment. The US government has been actively investing in SATCOM to improve the quality and efficiency of satellite communication.
The escalating investment in SATCOM equipment aims to enhance the defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernize communication systems in military platforms, and support critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies. These factors play a significant role in driving the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in North America. Prominent players from this region include L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), EchoStar Corporation (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Pricing Analysis
5.3.1 Average Selling Prices Trend of Key Players, by Platform
5.3.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Market Ecosystem Map
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 End-users
5.6 Disruption Impacting SATCOM Equipment Customers' Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for SATCOM Equipment Manufacturers
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Volume Analysis
5.10 Range/Scenarios
5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.11.2 Buying Criteria
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies and Other Organizations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends for SATCOM Equipment
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations
7 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Portable SATCOM Equipment
7.2.1 Manpack
7.2.2 Handheld
7.2.3 Deployable/Flyaway
7.3 Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment
7.3.1 Commercial Vehicles
7.3.2 Military Vehicles
7.3.3 Emergency Vehicles
7.3.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
7.3.5 Trains
7.4 Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment
7.4.1 Command & Control Centers
7.4.2 Earth Stations/Ground Station
7.4.3 Direct to Home (Dth)/Satellite Tv
7.4.4 Enterprice Systems
7.5 Airborne SATCOM Equipment
7.5.1 Commercial Aircraft
7.5.2 Military Aircraft
7.5.3 Business Jets
7.5.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)
7.6 Maritime SATCOM Equipment
7.6.1 Commercial Ships
7.6.2 Military Ships
7.6.3 Submarines
7.6.4 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
8 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 SATCOM-On-The-Move (Sotm)
8.3 SATCOM-On-The-Pause (Sotp)
9 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Solution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Product
9.2.1 Antenna
9.2.1.1 Phased Arrays
9.2.1.1.1 Passive Phased Array (Pesa)
9.2.1.1.2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)
9.2.1.1.3 Hybrid Beam Forming
9.2.1.1.4 Ltiple Output)
9.2.1.3 Others (Quantum and Software-Defined Antennas)
9.2.2 Transceiver
9.2.2.1 Receiver
9.2.2.2 Transmitter
9.2.3 Power Amplifiers
9.2.4 Converters
9.2.5 Gyro Stabilizers
9.2.6 Modem & Router
9.2.7 Radio
9.2.8 Radome
9.2.9 Other Component (Rfu, Ndu, Antenna Subsystems, Splitter/Combiner, Adapter Plate)
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Engineering & Integration
9.3.2 Installation
9.3.3 Logistics & Maintenance
10 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Telecommunication & Cellular Backhaul
10.2.2 Media & Entertainment
10.2.3 Business and Enterprise
10.2.4 Transportation & Logistics
10.2.5 Scientific Research & Development
10.2.6 Aviation
10.2.7 Marine
10.2.8 Retail & Consumer
10.2.9 Others (Energy & Power ,Healthcare , Mining & Construction, Agriculture & Forestry)
10.3 Government & Defense
10.3.1 Military
10.3.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management
11 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Frequency
11.1 Introduction
11.2 C-Band
11.3 L,&S-Band
11.4 X-Band
11.6 Ka-Band
11.7 Ku-Band
11.8 Vhf/Uhf-Band
11.9 Ehf/Shf-Band
11.10 Multi-Band
11.11 Q-Band
12 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Connectivity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Leo Orbit
12.3 Meo/Geo Orbit
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profile
16 Appendix
