Global Satellite Data Services Markets, 2019-2025: Focus on Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Transportation & Logistics, Insurance

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Data Services Market by Vertical (Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Transportation & Logistics, Insurance), Service (Image Data, Data Analytics), End-Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite data services market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 23.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.



Satellite data or satellite imagery is the process of collecting information about Earth, gathered by manmade satellites in their orbits. The most common use for satellite data is in Earth Observation (EO). Satellites deliver information about the surface and weather changes on the planet Earth. Satellite data services are majorly used in verticals such as agriculture, environmental, engineering & infrastructure, defense & security, energy & power, forestry, transportation & logistics, insurance, and maritime.



The market is driven by various factors, such as privatization of the space industry, significant advancements in geospatial imagery analytics, and increasing demand for earth observation small satellites. There are plenty of opportunities for new entrants in space and data analytics industries to increase their market presence and share, however, challenges such as failure of satellites and satellite launch vehicles limit the potential of this market for the time being.



Additionally, stringent governmental regulations and lack of dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites hamper the growth of this market.



Some of the major players in this market include Satellite Imaging Corporation (US), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (US), Planet Labs, Inc. (US), Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc. (US), and Airbus (Netherlands).

7 Satellite Data Services Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy & Power

7.2.1 Mining and Mineral Exploration

7.2.1.1 Efficiency in Planning and Operations Through Satellite Data to Aid Exploration

7.2.2 Oil and Gas Operation

7.2.2.1 Remote Monitoring Via Satellite to Enhance Security in Operations

7.2.3 Pipeline and Transmission Survey

7.2.3.1 Quick Turnaround Time in Assessment of Pipelines Via High-Resolution Satellite Imagery

7.3 Engineering & Infrastructure

7.3.1 3D Urban and Terrain Modeling (DTM)

7.3.1.1 Urban Infrastructure Planning Via Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and 3D Models

7.3.2 Airport Mapping

7.3.2.1 Improving Airport Operations By Identifying Bottlenecks in Resource Utilization

7.3.3 Land & Urban Management

7.3.3.1 Strategic Planning of Land Use and Urban Development Via Gis Maps

7.4 Defense & Security

7.4.1 Maritime and Land Surveillance Activities

7.4.1.1 Satellite Imagery for Near Real-Time Monitoring of Maritime and Land Activities

7.4.2 Critical Infrastructure Protection

7.4.2.1 Protection and Monitoring of Assets Via Satellite Data

7.4.3 Crime Mapping

7.4.3.1 Enhanced Geospatial Visualization and Artificial Intelligence Technology to Predict Crime

7.4.4 Monitoring of Airfields

7.4.4.1 Need for Real-Time Data From Defense Organizations

7.5 Environmental

7.5.1 Global Climate Change

7.5.1.1 Understanding the Cause-Effect Relationship of Human Activity and Plans for Rectification

7.5.2 Land Cover and Change Detection

7.5.2.1 Efficient Planning and Utilization of Limited Land Resources

7.5.3 Air & Water Pollution

7.5.3.1 Mapping of Risk Areas Via Satellite Imagery to Combat Pollution

7.5.4 Natural Disasters

7.5.4.1 Quick Relief, Evacuation, and Damage Estimation Via Satellite Data

7.5.5 Natural Hazards

7.5.5.1 Mapping the Estimated Loss and Expected Repercussions Caused By Natural Hazards

7.6 Agriculture

7.6.1 Crop Type Identification

7.6.1.1 Enable Quick Classification and Species of Crop Using Satellite Imagery and Machine Learning

7.6.2 Precision Farming

7.6.2.1 Need for Increased Yield in A Limited Field Size to Combat Projected Food Deficit

7.7 Maritime

7.7.1 Ports & Harbors Monitoring

7.7.1.1 Use of Geospatial-Intelligence With Bathymetric Data to Improve Efficiency

7.7.2 Coastal Management (Survey Waters, Detect Vessels, Track Activities)

7.7.2.1 Tracking Vessels and Automatic Identification of Non-Communicative Vessels

7.8 Forestry

7.8.1 Analyze the Impact of Deforestation on the Environment

7.9 Transportation & Logistics

7.9.1 Adoption of Satellite Imagery for Infrastructure Management

7.10 Insurance

7.10.1 Flood Monitoring

7.10.1.1 Quickly Assess the Estimated Damage and Verify Integrity of Claims Via Satellite Data

7.10.2 Property Damage Estimation

7.10.2.1 Accurately Estimate Damage Caused to Property Due to Natural Calamities



8 Satellite Data Services Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Military

8.2.1 National Space Agencies

8.2.1.1 Increased Use for Planet Monitoring By Space Agencies

8.2.2 Departments of Defense

8.2.2.1 Need for Real-Time Actionable Insights for Remote Operations

8.2.3 National Security Agencies

8.2.3.1 Wide Adoption for Monitoring Borders, and Critical Infrastructure

8.2.4 Academic and Research Institutions

8.2.4.1 Increased Use of High-Resolution Imagery and SAR for Academic Research

8.2.5 Departments of Environment & Agriculture

8.2.5.1 Precision Agriculture for Increasing Yield

8.2.6 National Mapping & Topographic Agencies

8.2.6.1 Up-To-Date Mapping of Geological Structures

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Geological Companies

8.3.1.1 Extensive Use in the Collection of Data for Scientific Databases

8.3.2 Mapping and Cartographic Companies

8.3.2.1 Creation of Basemaps for Other Industrial Applications

8.3.3 Mining, Oil, and Gas Companies

8.3.3.1 Monitoring Pipelines Via Satellite in Near Real-Time

8.3.4 Transport, Construction, and Infrastructure Companies

8.3.4.1 Track Large Project Developments, Shipping Routes, and Construction Sites

8.3.5 Satellite Operators/Owners

8.3.5.1 Increased Demand for Satellite Imagery From Various Industries for New Use Cases

8.3.6 Media and Entertainment

8.3.6.1 Use in Films for Adding Realistic Scenery

8.3.7 Others



9 Satellite Data Services Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Image Data

9.2.1 Spatial

9.2.1.1 Very High Resolution

9.2.1.1.1 Wide Application in Defense and Security

9.2.1.2 High Resolution

9.2.1.2.1 Used in Pipeline Monitoring

9.2.1.3 Medium-Low Resolution

9.2.1.3.1 Need for Tracking Land Cover Changes at A Global Level

9.2.2 Spectral

9.2.2.1 Demand for Basemaps in Urban Development

9.2.3 Temporal

9.2.3.1 Increased Use in 3D Urban and Land Use Mapping

9.2.4 Radiometric

9.2.4.1 Increased Use in Natural Resource Monitoring

9.3 Data Analytics

9.3.1 Image Data Processing

9.3.1.1 Pan-Sharpening

9.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Resolution Images

9.3.1.2 Orthorectification

9.3.1.2.1 Increased Use of Topographically Diverse Landscape in Various Verticals

9.3.1.3 Mosaicking

9.3.1.3.1 Application of Mosaicking in Creating 3D Terrain Maps

9.3.1.4 Cloud Patching

9.3.1.4.1 Application of Cloud Patching in Creating GIS Maps

9.3.2 Feature Extraction

9.3.2.1 Need for Urban Monitoring Via Satellite to Assess Development

9.3.3 Digital Models

9.3.3.1 Digital Terrain Models (DTM)

9.3.3.1.1 Need for Basemaps Which Include Natural Features

9.3.3.2 Digital Surface Models (DSM)

9.3.3.2.1 Requirement for Vegetation Management

9.3.3.3 Digital Elevation Models (DEM)

9.3.3.3.1 Used as A Basemap for Other Applications

9.3.4 Classification

9.3.4.1 Object Classification Or Identification

9.3.4.1.1 Need to Identify and Classify Objects as Friend Or FOE

9.3.4.2 Land Cover and Change Detection

9.3.4.2.1 Monitoring the Impact of Urbanization on the Land and Environment



10 Satellite Data Services Market, By Region

