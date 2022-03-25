Global Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities Driven by Innovation Culture, Resulting in Increased IoT Adoption and Reduced Downstream Hardware Costs

Mar 25, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies Powering the Global Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers the regional- and application-level sizing of the market opportunity in terms of number of devices (sensors), number of terminals, and connectivity services revenue.
The study covers the global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) services market across the 14 sub-segments of governance, security, emergencies, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas, utilities, environment, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart cities, and consumers.
Key Features
The market landscape is expanding, with successful satellite launches and services being operational by new participants. The planned constellation size for IoT applications is between 2 and 600 satellites, including subsequent phases of the constellation. These constellations are driving down connectivity costs, thus lowering the cost of end-to-end solutions.
The key applications that satellite operators are focusing on include maritime, agriculture, mass transport, governance, and aviation. Market drivers include the increased adoption of smart technologies, increased adoption of predictive analytics for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and adoption of dynamic and robust business models.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size for satellite-enabled IoT services across applications?
- What is the market size in terms of number of devices (sensors) across each application based on supply?
- What is the market size in terms of device revenue across each application and region based on supply?
- Who are the key market participants in the industry?
- What are the key growth opportunities?
- What are the key drivers and restraints for the satellite-enabled IoT services market?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite-enabled the Internet of Things (IoT) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Scope of Analysis
- Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market
- IoT System Architecture Utilizing Satellite-enabled Connectivity
- Key Growth Metrics for Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market
- Growth Drivers for the Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market
- Growth Restraints for the Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Services: Terminals Forecast
- Terminal Revenue and Unit Forecast - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Terminal Unit Forecast by Application - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Terminal Revenue Forecast by Application - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Terminal Unit Forecast by Region - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Terminal Revenue Forecast by Region - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Device Revenue Forecast Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Terminals
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Services Revenue Forecast
- Services Revenue Forecast - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Services Revenue Forecast by Application - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Services Revenue Forecast by Region - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Device Revenue Forecast Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Competitive Environment - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
- Revenue Share - Satellite-enabled IoT Services
Growth Opportunity Universe - Satellite-based IoT
- Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-based IoT Services for Enhanced Situational Awareness
- Growth Opportunity 2: ML and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Industry-Specific Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Architecture Expansion for Remote Assets
- Growth Opportunity 4: Integration with 5G Network for Enhanced IoT Services
