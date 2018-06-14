Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2018-2022 with Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, NovelSat, ViaSat & VT iDirect Dominating

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2018-2022.
Global satellite ground station equipment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A satellite ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed for extra-planetary telecommunication with spacecraft or reception of radio waves from stellar radio sources. Ground station components include radio frequency (RF) equipment, intermediate frequency (IF) equipment, control and monitoring, and measurement and test equipment, and system enhancements.
One trend affecting this market is the growing preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites. LEO and MEO satellites have several advantages. One of the major reasons for the growth of LEO and MEO satellites is the increasing interest in GPS. GPS has become an integral part of the satellite communications network and is being installed on ships and cars for navigational purposes.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing need to enhance offshore communication. There is a growing need to deploy efficient communication networks for offshore crews and passengers, including fisherman, sailors, engineers at oil rigs, and tourists on cruise ships to communicate. Providing a cellular connection offshore is difficult as the installation of cell towers is challenging task. Therefore, the increasing need for offshore communication can be achieved using satellite communication.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high investment market. The presence of the incorrect bandwidth range creates lack quality of quality of services (QoS) in the delivery of communication services.
Market Trends
- Growing preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites
- Increasing need to integrate satellite communication in autonomous cars
- Evolution of frequency bands
- Cloud-based Big Data solutions
Key vendors
- GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS
- Hughes Network Systems
- NovelSat
- ViaSat
- VT iDirect
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Equipment Type
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Noc Equipment
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
