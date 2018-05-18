Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Strategic Business Report 2018 - New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:

Freight

Transportation

Military

Others

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



General Electric Company ( USA )

) Geotab, Inc. ( Canada )

) Globalstar, Inc. ( USA )

) Honeywell International ( USA )

) Hughes Network Systems LLC ( USA )

) Inmarsat plc (UK)

Iridium Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Lat-Lon LLC ( USA )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) M2M Data Corporation ( USA )

) Orbcomm, Inc. ( USA )

) PeopleNet Communications ( USA )

) Qualcomm, Inc. ( USA )

) SkyBitz ( USA )

) Telefnica UK Limited (UK)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)

ViaSat Inc. ( USA )

) Wireless Matrix, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview

M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity

Satellite M2M Communication

Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications

Satellite M2M Communication Market

Where do Opportunities Lie?

Satellite M2M Services

2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications

Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction

Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services

Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment

3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

A Brief Overview

Satellite Industry Analysis

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION - AN INTRODUCTION

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition

Key Components of M2M Communication System

Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets

5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION

Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction

End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems

End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems

6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS

Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite

Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal

Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar M2M/IoT Satellite Device

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive

Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics

Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program

Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring

ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)

SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (23)

(23) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdzht3/satellite?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-machine-to-machine-m2m-communications-strategic-business-report-2018---new-technology-innovations--productservice-developments-to-drive-growth-300650930.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

