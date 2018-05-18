Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Strategic Business Report 2018 - New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:

  • Freight
  • Transportation
  • Military
  • Others

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • General Electric Company (USA)
  • Geotab, Inc. (Canada)
  • Globalstar, Inc. (USA)
  • Honeywell International (USA)
  • Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
  • Inmarsat plc (UK)
  • Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)
  • Lat-Lon LLC (USA)
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
  • M2M Data Corporation (USA)
  • Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)
  • PeopleNet Communications (USA)
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)
  • SkyBitz (USA)
  • Telefnica UK Limited (UK)
  • Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
  • ViaSat Inc. (USA)
  • Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview
  • M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity
  • Satellite M2M Communication
  • Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications
  • Satellite M2M Communication Market
  • Where do Opportunities Lie?
  • Satellite M2M Services

2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

  • Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications
  • Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction
  • Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
  • RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
  • Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services
  • Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment

3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

  • A Brief Overview
  • Satellite Industry Analysis
  • Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION - AN INTRODUCTION

  • Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition
  • Key Components of M2M Communication System
  • Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets

5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION

  • Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction
  • End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems
  • End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems

6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS

  • Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite
  • Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal
  • Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar M2M/IoT Satellite Device

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive
  • Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics
  • Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program
  • Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring
  • ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)
  • SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

  • The United States (32)
  • Canada (4)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (23)
    • France (2)
    • Germany (3)
    • The United Kingdom (9)
    • Spain (3)
    • Rest of Europe (6)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdzht3/satellite?w=5

