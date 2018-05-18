Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Strategic Business Report 2018 - New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Freight
- Transportation
- Military
- Others
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Geotab, Inc. (Canada)
- Globalstar, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International (USA)
- Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
- Inmarsat plc (UK)
- Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Lat-Lon LLC (USA)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- M2M Data Corporation (USA)
- Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)
- PeopleNet Communications (USA)
- Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)
- SkyBitz (USA)
- Telefnica UK Limited (UK)
- Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
- ViaSat Inc. (USA)
- Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview
- M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity
- Satellite M2M Communication
- Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications
- Satellite M2M Communication Market
- Where do Opportunities Lie?
- Satellite M2M Services
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications
- Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction
- Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
- RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
- Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services
- Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment
3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
- A Brief Overview
- Satellite Industry Analysis
- Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION - AN INTRODUCTION
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition
- Key Components of M2M Communication System
- Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets
5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION
- Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction
- End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems
- End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems
6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS
- Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite
- Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal
- Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar M2M/IoT Satellite Device
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive
- Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics
- Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program
- Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring
- ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)
- SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (23)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
