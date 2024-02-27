Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Business Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$20.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Launch Systems segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Competition in the satellite industry is multifaceted, with a diverse range of operators owning and operating small satellites, as evidenced by market data from 2021. The competitive landscape is further highlighted by the strong, active, niche, or trivial presence of 119 players worldwide in 2023, reflecting the industry's dynamism. Notable startups in satellite technology contribute to the innovation ecosystem.

Market outlooks indicate growth prospects in satellite manufacturing and launch systems, driven by technological advancements and emerging trends reshaping the industry's future. However, challenges such as the risk of collisions with space debris loom large amidst the recent massive growth in the satellite sector. Ongoing market activities underscore the continued momentum and evolution within the industry, with several world brands playing key roles in shaping its trajectory.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: A Highly Dynamic Domain

As the Space Race Intensifies, Satellite Manufacturing Gathers Importance & Urgency

As the Number of Satellites Operating in Space Increases, Satellite Building Becomes Big Business

Satellite Companies Maneuver Various Approaches to Overcome Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issue

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use Cases Drive Demand for Complex and Economic Earth Observation Satellites: Opportunities in Store for Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Companies

Increase in the Number of Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches

Demand for Satellites to Increase Significantly through this Decade End

Mammoth Gains for Small Satellites Step Up Manufacturing & Launch Activity

Reduction in Spacecraft Structural Mass is the New Design Goal to Enable Increase in Payload & Agility

SmallSats Account for Increasing Share of Payload Mass Carried Up to Orbit from Earth

Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches

Mini Satellites Emerge as the Future of Communications Supported by Greater Flexibility, Reduced Cost & Technology Maturity

From Technology Development to Communications, Mission & Agenda for Satellite Launch Evolves & Undergoes Sea Changes

By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the Forefront of the Space Race

Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022E

Rising Appeal of Satellite Connectivity

AI Ushers in New Era of Automation & Data-Wrenching in Satellite Industry

Smallsats All Set to Demonstrate Value

Smallsat Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly

Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Companies Entering the Small Satellite Space

Rise in Small Satellite Deployments Drive Demand for Micro-Launcher Services

Low Earth Orbit Technologies: A Landmark Innovation in Satellites to Fuel Gains

Demand Up for Satellite Launch Vehicles

Key Recent Satellite Technologies, Innovations, and Trends

Rise in Demand for Satellite Internet of Things (IoT)

Decluttering Space and Services In-Orbit Satellites

Development of Advanced Ground Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Use of Advanced COTS Equipment

Satellite Networks Providers Enhance Throughput Capabilities

Advanced Payload Systems

Spacecraft Propulsion

Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS)

Flexible Launch Services

Additive Manufacturing

Robotics' Usage in Space

3D Printing Emerges as a Game Changing Option

Communication Satellites Find Wider Application

Satellite Launches More Inclined Towards LEO Endeavors as Digitalization Trend Gains Momentum

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

Transforming Space Economy to Support Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market

Growing Satellite Population Accelerates Race for Data

Remote Sensing Satellites Widen Opportunities

Key Applications

Feasibility of Multi-Orbit Strategy Critical, Software-Defined Satellites Gain Popularity

The Market for Satellite Propulsion Solutions

