Global Satellite Operator Places Orders Totaling US$2.2 Million for Orbit's Multiband Maritime Satcom Solutions

NETANYA, Israel, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne communications management systems, announced today that a global NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) operator placed orders totaling approximately US$2.2 million for Orbit's multiband maritime satellite communications solutions.

Sample cruise ship photo by Royal Caribbean

Delivery of the company's OceanTRx 7 Multiband terminals, which support both C/Ka and Ku/Ka frequency bands for continuous broadband connectivity aboard cruise ships, is expected in 2018 and 2019.

"We launched our 2.2-meter multiband maritime terminal just last month," said Eitan Livneh, Orbit's CEO. "Since then, the influx of orders is the best technological and commercial validation we could ask for."

About Orbit's OceanTRx 7 Multiband

Orbit's 2.2m (87") OceanTRx 7 Multiband C/Ka- and Ku/Ka-band stabilized maritime satcom solutions enable the most demanding maritime vessels and platforms to enjoy fiber-like broadband communications for high-speed and cost-effective Internet services – all contained in a very simple system with relatively few moving parts.

It is a revolutionarily compact maritime VSAT system that offers industry-standard RF performance equivalent to a 2.4m (95") dish with only 2.7m (106") footprint. The key to this breakthrough is an extraordinarily-small footprint with outstanding RF performance relative to its size, strict regulatory compliance and support for multiple swappable RF chains.

The multiband system's 2.7m (106") radome takes up significantly less deck space than industry-standard 4.2m (165") systems and is much lighter too. Small enough to be shipped as a fully assembled and tested unit in a standard 20-foot container, OceanTRx 7 Multiband can be installed in half a day.

About OrbitC

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. is wholly-focused on precision tracking-based communications – in the areas of satcom, telemetry and remote sensing – and provides an innovative solution for airborne audio management. With certification by defense, government and commercial agencies, we deliver tailor-made, turnkey solutions on land, at sea and in the air. Orbit's unique combination of smart design, high reliability and field-tested experience means that if you can conceive it, we can provide it.

