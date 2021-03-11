Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market Report 2021-2024 - Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies
The global market for Satellite Remote Sensing Services is projected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2024, driven by the successful exploitation of satellite image data in a wide range of fields such as business, mining, disaster mitigation planning and recovery, weather forecasting and environmental protection, among others.
Commercial satellite remote sensing services, which involve sales of satellite images to commercial establishments, are also benefiting from the increased emphasis on earth observation. Imaging the physical, biological, and chemical attributes of the Earth is growing in significance in a multitude of end-use scenarios, including land-use planning, forest development, national security and homeland defense, monitoring urban sprawl and urban planning, observing changes in agricultural land and assessing strain on natural resources such as water, among others.
The market also stands poised to benefit from the proliferation of micro satellites offering earth observation services at lower cost. The United States represents the largest market worldwide.
Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period driven by growing R&D investments in remote sensing research and increased interest in satellite remote sensing for assessment of atmospheric pollution and air quality in heavily polluted Southeast Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, India and South Korea.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Featuring a Predominantly Mixed Outlook, Satellite Remote Sensing Manages Better Show than Most Other Industries
- Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic
- Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo
- Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview
- Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing
- Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery
- Applications
- A Prelude to Satellite Remote Sensing
- Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services
- Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in Satellite Remote Sensing Market
- Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
- Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis
- Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
- Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation Programs
- Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
- Select Innovations
- Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
- Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies
- Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble Satellite Imagery Vendors
- Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
- Boeing Company
- DigitalGlobe
- Esri
- ImageSat International N.V.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Group
- Planet Labs, Inc.
- Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC)
- Thales Group
- UrtheCast
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis
- Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI Applications
- Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology
- Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image
- Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to Understand Earth System
- High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data
- Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions
- Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
- Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various Purposes
- Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment
- Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring
- Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning
- Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector
- Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery
- Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical
- Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming
- Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring & Management
- Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical
- Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview
- Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems
- Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones
- Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications
- Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications
- Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs
- Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery
- Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring
- Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact
- Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing
- Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien Invasive Plants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 145
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u820o1
