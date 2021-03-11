Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market Report 2021-2024 - Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Satellite Remote Sensing Services is projected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2024, driven by the successful exploitation of satellite image data in a wide range of fields such as business, mining, disaster mitigation planning and recovery, weather forecasting and environmental protection, among others.

Commercial satellite remote sensing services, which involve sales of satellite images to commercial establishments, are also benefiting from the increased emphasis on earth observation. Imaging the physical, biological, and chemical attributes of the Earth is growing in significance in a multitude of end-use scenarios, including land-use planning, forest development, national security and homeland defense, monitoring urban sprawl and urban planning, observing changes in agricultural land and assessing strain on natural resources such as water, among others.

The market also stands poised to benefit from the proliferation of micro satellites offering earth observation services at lower cost. The United States represents the largest market worldwide.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period driven by growing R&D investments in remote sensing research and increased interest in satellite remote sensing for assessment of atmospheric pollution and air quality in heavily polluted Southeast Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, India and South Korea.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Featuring a Predominantly Mixed Outlook, Satellite Remote Sensing Manages Better Show than Most Other Industries

Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic

Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo

Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview

Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing

Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery

Applications

A Prelude to Satellite Remote Sensing

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in Satellite Remote Sensing Market

Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis

Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations

Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation Programs

Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Select Innovations

Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies

Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble Satellite Imagery Vendors

Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis

Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI Applications

Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology

Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image

Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to Understand Earth System

High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data

Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions

Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise

Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various Purposes

Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment

Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring

Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning

Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector

Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery

Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical

Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming

Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring & Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview

Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems

Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones

Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications

Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications

Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs

Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery

Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring

Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact

Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing

Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien Invasive Plants

