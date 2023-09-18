Global Satellite Transponder Industry Research Report 2023: A $29.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Transponder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite transponder market is on a growth trajectory, with significant potential in the coming years. In 2022, the market reached a substantial valuation of US$ 21.9 Billion, and it is projected to expand further, reaching an estimated US$ 29.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Satellite transponders serve as crucial components in wireless communication, connecting with satellites to receive and transmit radio signals. These devices play a pivotal role in various identification, location, and navigation systems, including the highly relied-upon GPS.

One of their key functions is broadcasting received signals at different frequencies, ensuring the seamless operation of these systems while preventing signal interference. For example, Radio-Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) use transponders to transmit coded signals in response to control point requests, allowing for continuous signal tracking and monitoring. Moreover, the predefined input and output frequencies enable these devices to operate efficiently over vast distances, spanning thousands of miles.

Several factors are driving the growth of the satellite transponder market. The increasing demand for High Definition Television (HDTV) sets and the expansion of Ku band applications are prominent drivers. The market benefits from the growing need for new television platforms and the rising number of video broadcasting subscribers. Service providers are increasingly relying on satellite transponders to enable end-to-end transmission of HD video content.

Additionally, the adoption of Ku band frequencies for data, video, and voice communication has further bolstered market growth. The Ku band is known for its high-bandwidth capabilities, making it a preferred choice for broadcasting and communication services. These frequencies are extensively used in various applications, including Very-Small-Aperture Terminals (VSAT), mobile backhaul (MBH), and aeronautical communication.

Furthermore, satellite transponders have found widespread use in maritime broadband, in-flight connectivity, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. For instance, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) employed in ships utilize transponders for seamless communication and to complement marine radar systems.

As the demand for efficient and reliable communication systems continues to rise in various industries, the satellite transponder market is poised for continuous growth and innovation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global satellite transponder market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global satellite transponder market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite transponder market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global satellite transponder market?
  • What is the breakup of the global satellite transponder market based on the bandwidth?
  • What is the breakup of the global satellite transponder market based on the service?
  • What is the breakup of the global satellite transponder market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global satellite transponder market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global satellite transponder market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 

  • SES S.A.
  • Arabsat
  • Eutelsat S.A.
  • Intelsat Corporation
  • Embratel Star One
  • Thaicom Public Company Limited
  • Sky Satellite LLC
  • SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
  • HISPASAT S.A.
  • Singtel Group
  • Telesat

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Bandwidth:

  • C-Band
  • KU-Band
  • KA-Band
  • K-Band
  • Others

Breakup by Service:

  • Leasing
  • Maintenance and Support
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Commercial Communications
  • Government Communications
  • Navigation
  • Remote Sensing
  • R&D
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y63rqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood
Senior Manager
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global MEMS Gyroscope Industry Report 2023: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Weight Management Market Report 2023: Market to Reach a Value of $722.8 Billion by 2028 from $503.8 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.