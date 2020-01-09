Global Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market by Deployment, by Storage Architecture, and by End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the scale out network attached storage market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The report looks at the drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they will have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes a study of opportunities available in the market on a global level.

Detailed competitive scenarios and portfolios of leading vendors operating in the scale out network attached storage market have been included. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porter's Five Forces model has been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global scale out network attached storage market is segmented on the basis of deployment, storage architecture, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



Company Profiles:

Global Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market - Industry Analysis

Global Scale out Network Attached Storage Market - Competitive Landscape

Global Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market - By Deployment

Global Scale out Network Attached Storage Market - By Storage Architecture

Global Scale out Network Attached Storage Market - By End-User

Global Scale out Network Attached Storage Market - Regional Analysis



Caringo Cisco Systems



Cloudian



Cohesity



Commvault



Datera



Dell Inc.



Elastifile



Hedvig



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



Hitachi Vantara Corporation



IBM Corporation



NetApp



Nexenta Systems



Red Hat



Scality

SwiftStack

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmkfch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

