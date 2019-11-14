Global Scar Treatment Market Report 2019-2026: Key Companies are Merz, Smith & Nephew, Lumenis, Sonoma Pharma, Scarheal, Enaltus, Mlnlycke Health Care, CCA Industries, and Cynosure

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Scar Type (Atrophic, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks), By Product (Injectables, Topical, Laser), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 37.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.9%, according to this report.



Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics. Acne scars are one of the most common concerns. Rise in number of road accidents also results in several marks, which many a time require surgical assistance.



Hence, patients who have undergone such surgeries are generally provided with topical products for scar reduction. Cosmetic surgeries with laser instruments are also being undertaken for treating severe marks from road accidents. To remove such marks, plastic surgeries or resurfacing laser therapies are being preferred. Technologically advanced scar removal products minimize pain and facilitates a hassle-free healing process.



For instance, UltraPulse by Lumenis uses CO2 laser for the treatment of acne scars reduces the risk of pain during the treatment process.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Topical products led the global scar removal treatment market in 2018 due to higher demand for creams and gels for treating scars, such as acne, surgical marks, and burns

Laser products are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the introduction of technically advanced laser instruments

North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to high penetration of laser-based products in skin rejuvenation and scar treatment

Some of the key companies include Merz, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Lumenis, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Scarheal, Inc., Enaltus LLC, Mlnlycke Health Care, CCA Industries, Inc., and Cynosure, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Scar Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Growing demand for aesthetics

3.7.1.2 Growing number of road accidents and burn cases

3.7.1.3 Growing technological advancements

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 High cost of laser-based products

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Scar Treatment Market Analysis tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Scar Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Scar Treatment Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.5.1 Topical Products

5.5.1.1 Creams

5.5.1.2 Gels

5.5.1.3 Silicon Sheets

5.5.1.4 Other topical Products

5.5.2 Laser Products

5.5.2.1 CO2 Laser

5.5.2.2 Pulse-Dyed Laser

5.5.2.3 Other Laser Products

5.5.3 Injectables

5.5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Scar Treatment Market: Scar Type Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Scar Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, By Scar Type, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Atrophic Scars

6.5.2 Hypertrophic And Keloid Scars

6.5.3 Contracture Scars

6.5.4 Stretch Marks



Chapter 7 Scar Treatment Market: End-Use Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, By End-Use, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.5.1 Atrophic Scars

7.5.2 Hospitals

7.5.3 Clinics

7.5.4 Retail Pharmacies/E-Commerce



Chapter 8 Scar Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Smith & Nephew

Merz North America , Inc.

, Inc. LUMENIS

Enaltus LLC

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mlnlycke Health Care

Cynosure, Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc.

Scar Heal Inc.

NewMedical Technology

Suneva Medical Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

Perrigo Company plc

