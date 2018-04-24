Global Schizophrenia Epiomic Epidemiology Forecast Report 2018-2028: Current Prevalent Population for Schizophrenia Across 27 Major Markets by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort

This report provides the current prevalent population for schizophrenia across 27 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Schizophrenia is a mental illness characterised by psychosis, apathy and withdrawal, as well as cognitive impairment. It usually develops between late adolescence and young adult age and although no significant differences in the prevalence of schizophrenia have been observed between men and women overall, there are differences in age at onset and tendency to present certain symptoms. Schizophrenia constitutes a significant burden to social and professional life, with more severe forms also causing basic self-care problems. With its life-long duration, it is one of the leading causes of long-term disability worldwide.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of schizophrenia include:

Diabetes mellitus

Cardiopulmonary, metabolic, gastrointestinal and malignant diseases

Abuse of psychoactive substances

Sexually-transmitted diseases

Psychosocial stress

Adverse effects of antipsychotics



Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global schizophrenia market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of schizophrenia and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of schizophrenia patients.

Identification of schizophrenia patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of schizophrenia patients.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Schizophrenia Comorbidities Of Schizophrenia Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



