Global School and Employee Bus Services Market Report 2022: A $75+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

The global school and employee bus services market is expected to grow from $46.53 billion in 2021 to $51.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow to $76.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Major companies in the school and employee bus services market include FirstGroup PLC, National Express Group PLC, A2B Australia Ltd, Student Transportation Inc., Transdev, and North America Central School Bus.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for school and employee bus services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The School And Employee Bus Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The school and employee bus services market consists of sales of school and employee bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport pupils to and from school or employees to and from work.



The main types in the school and employee bus services markets are student bus services and employee bus services. The students' bus services provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport students to and from school. The market is segmented by ownership into company-owned transportation service, outsourced transportation service, rentals, and pick and drop transportation service and by service type into mobility as a service (MaaS) and software as a service (SaaS).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the school and employee bus services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the school and employee bus services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



School and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection systems against drunk driving.

This technology consists of sensors that are placed into the steering wheel and help to detect the driver's skin oil and locks the bus before going on the road in case of alcohol detection. It enables to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advanced technologies equipped in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.



