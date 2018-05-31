Global School Furniture Market Report 2018-2023: Key Players are Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, Inc., and Smith System

The global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4 Billion in 2017.

Growing demand for ergonomically designed furniture in order to prevent health and posture problems in children represents the key factor driving the market. Creating learning environments that keep students focussed and comfortable has become one of the primary goals of the educators, thereby positively influencing the global school furniture market.

With the new age of comprehensive, interactive and dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning and flip classrooms, portable and adjustable furniture with easy reconfiguration has become a necessity.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2018-2023.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, Inc., and Smith System.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global School Furniture Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Material



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 School Furniture Manufacturing Process



10 Competitive Landscape



Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Steelcase

Knoll, Inc.

Smith System



