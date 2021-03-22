Global Scientific Research and Development Services Market Report 2021: Focus on Social Sciences and Humanities, Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences, Nanotechnology & Biotechnology Services

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scientific Research and Development Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scientific Research and Development Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scientific research and development services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the scientific research and development services market include Battelle Memorial Institute; IQVIA Holdings Inc; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC and Los Alamos National Laboratory.



The global scientific research and development services market is expected to grow from $816.57 billion in 2020 to $861.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1232.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



North America was the largest region in the global scientific research and development services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global scientific research and development services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global scientific research and development services market.



4D printing has evolved from 3D printing with an additional feature of changing the geometrical shape and mechanical properties, with time being integrated as an additional fourth dimension. One of the major drawbacks of 3D printing is it can only take the shape in which it was originally made and is static and inanimate.

Now with the latest development of 4D printing, objects can now be made with responsive materials with certain inherent properties that can change or transform in response to external stimuli. It has widespread applications in medical science such as tissue regeneration in biomedical field. For example, printed micro tissue from bio ink can undergo maturation via cellular coating to form functional tissue constructs such as engineered tissue constructs. Major biotechnology research companies using 4D bio printing technology include Poietis, Biolife4D and Precise Bio.



The scientific research and development services market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing lifestyle and chronic diseases. This is mainly due to unhealthy lifestyles, growing aging population, rising inactivity and obesity. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020.

China and India together had about 193.4 million diabetic patients in 2019 and India is expected to have about 101 million diabetic patients by 2030. In the field of mental health, the World Health Organization predicts that one in every four people are affected by a type of mental disorder, such as, depression, schizophrenia and anxiety in the future.

In response to this, national governments across the globe are rapidly increasing their medical research expenditure. For instance, China's medical research spending has increased and is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2020. Therefore, increasing investment for medical research to treat chronic diseases is further driving the demand for scientific research and development services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Scientific Research and Development Services



9. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Scientific Research and Development Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Scientific Research and Development Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Scientific Research and Development Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Scientific Research and Development Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Social Sciences and Humanities Services

Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences

Nanotechnology Services

Biotechnology Services

12. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Metrics

12.1. Scientific Research and Development Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Scientific Research and Development Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Battelle Memorial Institute

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC

Los Alamos National Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8plbo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

