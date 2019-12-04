Global Scientific Research and Development Services Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 - Focus on Social Sciences & Humanities, Physical & Engineering, Life Sciences and Biotechnology Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scientific research and development services market.



The scientific research and development services market consists of the sales of scientific research and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in research and experimental development on a contract, consultancy or outsourced basis in areas such as biotechnology, the physical sciences, engineering sciences, life sciences and social sciences.



North America was the largest region in the global scientific research and development services market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global scientific research and development services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global scientific research and development services market.



4D printing has evolved from 3D printing with an additional feature of changing the geometrical shape and mechanical properties, with time being integrated as an additional fourth dimension. One of the major drawbacks of 3D printing is it can only take the shape in which it was originally made and is static and inanimate.



Now with the latest development of 4D printing, objects can now be made with responsive materials with certain inherent properties that can change or transform in response to external stimuli. It has widespread applications in medical science such as tissue regeneration in biomedical field.



For example, printed micro tissue from bio ink can undergo maturation via cellular coating to form functional tissue constructs such as engineered tissue constructs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Social Sciences And Humanities Services

10.1.2. Physical And Engineering Sciences

10.1.3. Life Sciences Services

10.1.4. Biotechnology Services



11. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Metrics

11.1. Scientific Research And Development Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Scientific Research And Development Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Battelle Memorial Institute

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC

Los Alamos National Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a6btu





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

