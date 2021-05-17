Global Scintillator Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scintillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scintillator market reached a value of US$ 476.5 Million in 2020. Scintillators refer to materials which can absorb high-energy photons and incident particles such as protons, electrons and neutrons. The common scintillator materials include inorganic and organic crystals, organic liquids, and noble and scintillating gases. They assist in converting the gathered energy into visible or ultraviolet range of photons which ensures detection by photomultipliers and photodiodes. Besides this, scintillators help in efficiently determining the energy and time of incident radiation. When compared to other types of radiation detectors, these materials are more sensitive to deposited energy and have a faster response time with simpler, reliable and cost-efficient construction and operation. As a result, they find vast applications in nuclear plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries, high-energy particle experiments and national security.



In the healthcare industry, scintillators are used to detect and analyze cardiovascular and neurological diseases. With the increasing occurrence of these ailments, the demand for scintillators is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations on the use of medical devices which, in turn, is pressurizing hospitals and healthcare organizations to adopt technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors. Additionaly, these materials are used by security and defense organizations worldwide to tighten homeland security and avert human loss. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States has been supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs for detecting radioactive substances and preventing radiological threats. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global scintillator market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd., Argus Imaging Bv Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc, Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc., Saint Gobain, Zecotek Photonics Inc, etc.



How has the global scintillator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global scintillator industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global scintillator industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composition of material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end product?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global scintillator industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global scintillator industry?

What is the structure of the global scintillator industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global scintillator industry?

