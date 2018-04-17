Global Scintillators Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 - Rising Adoption in Developed Economies / Countries

The scintillators market is estimated to account for US$ 609.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, rising from US$ 373.2 Mn in 2017.

The growth of scintillators market is attributed to the rising adoption of medical equipment among medical & healthcare organizations in the developed economies and in developing countries. In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Change in lifestyle has resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. In 2015, The American Cancer Society estimated 1,658,370 cancer cases to be detected in the US. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage.



Furthermore, scintillators are being used widely for sentinel and breast node detection in gamma cameras to obtain high sensitivity and better spatial resolution. Scintillation detectors are used for detection & analysis of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and neurological diseases. In CVD, medical imaging is used for blood flow analysis and heart functioning. According to the fact sheet published by the British Heart Foundation in February 2018, number of patients suffering from CVD in the UK was nearly 7 million in 2016. This number is expected to increase in the future owing to sedentary lifestyle, improper eating habits, and obesity.



In addition, the medical & healthcare sector is booming with continuous advancements in medical technology. This is also an active driver for the scintillators market as scintillators are heavily integrated onto various medical equipment such as X-ray machines, CT scanners, PET scanners, and SPECT scanners, among others.



Moreover, in many countries, the governments mandate regulations for the usage of medical devices. This is forcing hospitals and healthcare organizations to procure technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors with organic or inorganic scintillators. The significant positive change in medical & healthcare sector in North America region is anticipated to show a positive growth in scintillators market from 2018 to 2025. The fastest growing region in global scintillators market is anticipated to be Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing a significant growth in industrial sector. Various general engineering industries such as automotive, mechanical instruments and mining and metal industries are growing at a rapid rate in the region.



Pertaining to the need for contamination monitoring, non-destructive testing, and thermal neutron activation analysis, the companies are increasingly adopting scintillating technologies. This factor is also bolstering the market for scintillators in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the defense authorities are striving to strengthen their homeland security teams and minimize personnel loss from radioactive rays and materials.



Key Topics Covered



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Global Scintillators Market - By Material Composition

4.4 Global Scintillators Market - By Industries

4.5 Global Scintillators Market - By End Products

4.6 Global Scintillators Market - By Geography

4.7 PEST Analysis

4.7.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.7.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.7.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.7.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.7.5 South America PEST Analysis



5 Global Scintillators Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

Advances in Medical Imaging Technologies

Increase in Homeland Security Measures

5.2 Key Market Restraints

Dwindling Numbers of Nuclear Power Plants in European Countries

5.3 Key Market Opporunities

Proposed Increase in Number of Nuclear Power Plants in Asian Countries

5.4 Future Trends

Use of Scintillators in Space Missions and Exploration

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Scintillator Market - Global

6.1 Global Scintillators Market Overview

6.2 Global Scintillator Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Scintillators Market Analysis - By Material Composition

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organic Scintillators

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Global Organic Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.1 Single Crystal Scintillators

7.2.2.1.1 Overview

7.2.2.1.2 Global Single Crystal Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.2 Liquid Scintillators

7.2.2.2.1 Overview

7.2.2.2.2 Global Liquid Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2.3 Plastic Scintillators

7.2.2.3.1 Overview

7.2.2.3.2 Global Plastic Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Inorganic Scintillators

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Inorganic Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 Alkali Halides Scintillators

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Global Alkali Halides Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.2 Oxide Based Scintillators

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Global Oxide Based Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



8 Global Scintillators Market Analysis - By Industries

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research & Industrial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Global Research & Industrial Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Nuclear Power Plants

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Nuclear Power Plants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Medical & Healthcare

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Medical & Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



9 Global Scintillator Market Analysis - By End Products

9.1 Overview

9.2 Portable End Products

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Global Portable End Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Fixed End Products

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Fixed End Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



10 Global Scintillators Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 North America Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.2.3 North America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.2.3.1 U.S. Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.2.3.2 Canada Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.2.3.3 Mexico Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.2.4 North America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Material Composition

10.2.5 North America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Industries

10.2.6 North America Scintillator Market Breakdown, by End Products

10.3 Europe Scintillator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Europe Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.3.3 Europe Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.3.3.1 France Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.3.2 Germany Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.3.3 Italy Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.3.4 Spain Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.3.5 UK Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.3.6 Rest of Europe Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.3.4 Europe Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Material Composition

10.3.5 Europe Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Industries

10.3.6 Europe Scintillator Market Breakdown, by End Products

10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Scintillator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Asia Pacific Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.4.3 Asia Pacific Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.4.3.1 Australia Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.4.3.2 China Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.4.3.3 India Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.4.3.4 Japan Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.4.4 Asia Pacific Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Material Composition

10.4.5 Asia Pacific Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Industries

10.4.6 Asia Pacific Scintillator Market Breakdown, by End Products

10.5 Middle East & Africa Scintillator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.5.3 Middle East and Africa Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.5.3.2 UAE Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.5.3.3 South Africa Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.5.4 Middle East and Africa Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Material Composition

10.5.5 Middle East and Africa Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Industries

10.5.6 Middle East and Africa Scintillators Market Breakdown, by End Products

10.6 South America Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 South America Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.6.3 South America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.6.3.1 Brazil Scintillators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Thousand)

10.6.4 South America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Material Composition

10.6.5 South America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by Industries

10.6.6 South America Scintillators Market Breakdown, by End Products



11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13 Key Company Profiles

13.1 Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 Key Developments

13.2 Canberra Industries

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Financial Overview

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Key Developments

13.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Financial Overview

13.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Key Developments

13.4 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Financial Overview

13.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.4.5 Key Developments

13.5 Ladlum Measurements Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Financial Overview

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5.5 Key Developments

13.6 Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Financial Overview

13.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.6.5 Key Developments

13.7 Scintacor Ltd.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Financial Overview

13.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.7.5 Key Developments

13.8 Zecotek Photonics Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Financial Overview

13.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.8.5 Key Developments

13.9 Detec

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Financial Overview

13.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.9.5 Key Developments

13.10 Epic Crystal

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Financial Overview

13.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.10.5 Key Developments



