Global Scrubber System Market Report 2020: Focus on Offshore, Onshore, New Ships, Retrofit

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrubber System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Scrubber System Market accounted for $1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Rise in the environmental pollution and growing requirement for minimizing volatile organic compounds (VoC) or greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions from factories the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent legislations against disposal of contaminated effluents from scrubber systems are hampering the market growth.

Scrubber systems are varied type of air pollution control equipment that can be utilized for removing few particles or the gases from exhaust streams from factories. Precisely, they are used for annihilating hazardous substances from industrial exhaust gases before being emitted in atmosphere and thus reduce environmental pollution. These scrubber systems make use of flue gas de-sulfurization process for removing sulfur oxides from the gas. Moreover, the products have the ability to remove nearly ninety-eight percent of sulfur from the flue gases.

Based on the type, the wet scrubber system segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the shipping sector to conform to the new gas emission regulations. Wet scrubbers are generally the most appropriate air pollution control device for collecting both particulates and gas in a single system. The soaring demand for such efficient scrubbers from the shipping industry to abide by new exhaust gas emission regulations is the factor driving the wet scrubber segment.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in awareness pertaining to green environment along with presence of established players in the region. Additionally, countries like China and South Korea are slated to be the key regional growth drivers of the market over the years ahead. Initiatives taken up by the industries to implement scrubber systems to save labor costs on clean-up methods and time can also bode well for product demand in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Scrubber System Market include Alfa Laval, b&W, beltran Technologies, CECO, Croll Reynold, DuPont, Evoqua, Fabritech Engineers, Fuji Electric, Nederman Mikropul, Verantis, Wartsila, and Yara Marine.

