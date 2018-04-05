Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022 with American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, MARES & Sherwood Scuba Dominating

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (Bags and apparel, diving computers and gauges, rebreathers and regulators, other scuba diving equipment). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the scuba diving kit market throughout the forecast period.
Segmentation by product and analysis of the scuba diving equipment market
- Bags and apparel
- Diving computers and gauges
- Rebreathers and regulators
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global scuba diving equipment market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market?
Companies Mentioned
- American Underwater Products
- Aqua Lung International
- Johnson Outdoors
- MARES
- Sherwood Scuba
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - market size & forecast
- Online distribution channel - market size & forecast
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Key competitive strategies
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
