Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022 with American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, MARES & Sherwood Scuba Dominating

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022



This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (Bags and apparel, diving computers and gauges, rebreathers and regulators, other scuba diving equipment). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the scuba diving kit market throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation by product and analysis of the scuba diving equipment market

Bags and apparel

Diving computers and gauges

Rebreathers and regulators

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global scuba diving equipment market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market?

Companies Mentioned



American Underwater Products

Aqua Lung International

Johnson Outdoors

MARES

Sherwood Scuba

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - market size & forecast

Online distribution channel - market size & forecast

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Key competitive strategies

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



