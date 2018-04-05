Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022 with American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, MARES & Sherwood Scuba Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:15 ET

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (Bags and apparel, diving computers and gauges, rebreathers and regulators, other scuba diving equipment). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the scuba diving kit market throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation by product and analysis of the scuba diving equipment market

  • Bags and apparel
  • Diving computers and gauges
  • Rebreathers and regulators

Key questions answered in the report include

  • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
  • What are the key factors driving the global scuba diving equipment market?
  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global scuba diving equipment market?
  • Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
  • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global scuba diving equipment market?

Companies Mentioned

  • American Underwater Products
  • Aqua Lung International
  • Johnson Outdoors
  • MARES
  • Sherwood Scuba

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market outline
  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - market size & forecast
  • Online distribution channel - market size & forecast

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario
  • Key competitive strategies

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vkgwwr/global_scuba?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scuba-diving-equipment-market-2018-2022-with-american-underwater-products-aqua-lung-international-johnson-outdoors-mares--sherwood-scuba-dominating-300624981.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:15 ET Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are...

12:00 ET Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2018-2022 with American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, MARES & Sherwood Scuba Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:15 ET