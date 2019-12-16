Global SD-WAN Market Outlook, 2024 - SD-WAN to Continue to Benefit from Enterprise Router Replacements

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SD-WAN Market by Components, Appliances, Services, Deployment, Segments and Verticals 2019 -2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall global SD-WAN market will reach $5.9B by 2024

by 2024 Global SD-WAN support services market will reach $650M by 2024

by 2024 Leading vendors are focused on multi-cloud, edge enabled networks

Managed SD-WAN services gaining ground in select enterprise verticals

Equipment replacements a major drive for migration from MPLS to SD-WAN

Important professional services include consulting, implementation, and training

This SD-WAN market report evaluates the players (vendors and service providers), strategies, technologies, and solutions. It includes analysis by Component, Appliance, Services, Deployment, Segment (Communication Service Providers, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Enterprise Verticals with forecasts from 2019 to 2024.



One of the core drivers for growth in SD-WAN for enterprise is simple equipment upgrades. For example, SD-WAN is anticipated to continue to benefit from enterprise router replacement. Other drivers include the need to support an increasingly mobile and remote workforce as well as general network operations rationalization. In the case of remote workers, small offices, and SMBs, compact appliances are the targeted low-cost offering by leading vendors, although many customers are still vying for traditional-sized SD-WAN equipment.



In terms of the future direction of SD-WAN, the author anticipates that it will become the go-to means for managing networking and security for a wide range of applications, services, and solutions including LTE, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) networks. For an enterprise, SD-WAN may be used to provide greater reliability through a variety of strategies such as provisioning LTE and/or 5G as a back-up in a fail-over scenario. With some companies making plans to launch a large number of LEO satellites for communications, satellite broad represents yet another point of integration for the SD-WAN market.



In the case of IoT, there are many device end-points, ranging from communication modules to consumer gear such as smartphones, wearables, and laptops. SD-WAN will ultimately become the primary means for managing connectivity and security for this many-to-many IoT device environment of the future. As enterprise and industrial segments add massive numbers of IoT-enabled things, there will be an increasing number of devices for businesses to integrate and manage. Accordingly, simultaneously optimizing network and device resources will be very important in future IoT networks.



Unified Communications (UC) including UC as a Service (UCaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) represent two additional growth areas for the SD-WAN market. UCaaS represents a platform and/or services upon which enterprise can manage communication services in a seamless fashion. CPaaS is part of a broader ICT landscape, which includes telecom APIs, CPaaS enabled services, UCaaS, call center as a service, instant authentication and trust ratings, conversational CRM and automated agents, WebRTC, and more. By way of example, Adaptiv provides SD-WAN to SkySwitch UCaaS customers in a manner in which the company is working with managed service providers on a white-label basis. This represents another example of how the SD-WAN managed services approach is viewed as superior to directly to the enterprise.



Almost every form of network infrastructure or service must consider cybersecurity from the ground up and SD-WAN is not an exception. Not surprisingly, leading equipment providers and managed services companies are partnering with firewalls and security vendors to integrate cybersecurity into SD-WAN offerings. By way of example, Fortinet offers SD-WAN ASIC to secure the edge of WAN. The FortiGate 100F Next-Generation Firewall powered by the new SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC combines SD-WAN functionalities with advanced security into one single offering.



It is important to note that ensuring security in an SD-WAN environment is not a technology-led development but rather a market-driven need as enterprise leaders place improved security at the top of their list for SD-WAN deployment drivers followed by network management optimization and operational cost reduction respectively. One of the most important triggers for enterprise upgrade to SD-WAN is simply router upgrades. Upgrading to new router infrastructure provides the impetus for moving at least a portion of network operations to SD-WAN, which in turn will also allow for a comparative measure of benefits, justifying additional future upgrades.



As vendors struggle for market share, there does not appear to be great interest in standardizing certain functions as suppliers instead focus upon their respective company positioning in terms of solution performance and feature richness such as multiple VPN and/or VRF and zero-touch provisioning. In this regard, leaders such as Cisco/Viptela, Nuage Networks, VMware/VeloCloud, and Silver Peak fight to preserve their market position versus challengers such as Aruba Networks, Huawei, Fortinet, and Versa. As the SD-WAN market is fast-growing, it is also attractive to competition from smaller players. By way of example, Bigleaf Networks has recently raised $21 million Series B round of funding led by Updata Partners. This company positions itself to focus more on the underserved SMB SD-WAN market.



MEF also offers an SD-WAN Certified Professional (MEF-SDCP) program. This SD-WAN professional certification is the industry's only exam verifying knowledge, skills, and abilities in the domains of SD-WAN based on the MEF SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard as well as other fundamentals of SD-WAN solutions. This exam is designed for technically-oriented SD-WAN professionals ranging from pre-sales to network/service engineering and operational personnel in the service provider, technology vendor, and enterprise communities. MEF and Spirent have already begun working with an initial group of 7 service providers and technology vendors selected to participate in the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification Pilot Program. The first certified companies are expected to be announced in Q1 2020.



