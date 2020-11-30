Global Seafreight Forwarding Markets 2020-2027 Featuring Key players - C. H. Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post, DSV, Kuehne + Nagel, & Nippon Express
Nov 30, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seafreight Forwarding - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Seafreight Forwarding Market to Reach 72 Million TEUs by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafreight Forwarding estimated at 64 Million TEUs in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 72 Million TEUs by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach 30.3 Million TEUs by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Documentation segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at 17.3 Million TEUs, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Seafreight Forwarding market in the U. S. is estimated at 17.3 Million TEUs in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 13.8 Million TEUs by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Transportation & Warehousing Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Transportation & Warehousing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10.6 Million TEUs in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.9 Million TEUs by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.6 Million TEUs by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- C. H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)
- DSV A/S
- Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Seafreight Forwarding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Seafreight Forwarding Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in TEUs by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Seafreight Forwarding Global Retrospective Market Scenario in TEUs by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Seafreight Forwarding Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Packaging (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in TEUs: 2020 to 2027
- Packaging (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019
- Packaging (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Documentation (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in TEUs: 2020 to 2027
- Documentation (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019
- Documentation (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in TEUs: 2020 to 2027
- Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in TEUs: 2012 to 2019
- Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in TEUs: 2020 to 2027
- Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019
- Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Seafreight Forwarding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Seafreight Forwarding Market Estimates and Projections in TEUs by Segment: 2020 to 2027
- Seafreight Forwarding Market by Segment: A Historic Review in TEUs for 2012-2019
- Seafreight Forwarding Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
