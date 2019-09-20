Global Seam Tapes Market Outlook 2017-2026: Rise in the Trend of Supplanting Sewing with Adhesive Film Bonding

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seam Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Seam Tapes market accounted for $180.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $368.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Rise in the trend of supplanting sewing with adhesive film bonding and development of the sports and outdoor clothing industry are some factors impacting the market growth. However, unstable raw material prices are hindering the market growth.



By Type, Single-Layered segment accounted for significant market share due extensive range of uses of single-layered crease tapes in the material and sports industry for a wide scope of utilizations including close attire, easygoing clothing, sports innerwear, outerwear and sportswear.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to biggest exporters of apparels and textile all globally. Because of modest work expenses and accessibility of locally delivered raw materials, makers incline toward setting up assembling units for the generation of apparels and textile in the Asia Pacific countries.



Some of the key players in San Chemicals, E. Textint, Taiwan Hipster Enterprise, Framis Italia S.P.A, Ding Zing, Adhesive Film, Gerlinger Industries, Himel Corp., Sealon and Bemis Associates.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Seam Tapes Market, By Backing Materials

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyamide

5.3 Non-Woven

5.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.5 Polyurethane

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.7 Other Backing Materials

5.7.1 Tricot



6 Global Seam Tapes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi-Layered

6.3 Single-Layered



7 Global Seam Tapes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Casual Apparel

7.3 Surgical

7.4 Sportswear

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Sports Innerwear

7.7 Shoes

7.8 Military

7.9 Intimate Apparel

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Seam Tapes Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 San Chemicals

10.2 E. Textint

10.3 Taiwan Hipster Enterprise

10.4 Framis Italia S.P.A

10.5 Ding Zing

10.6 Adhesive Film

10.7 Gerlinger Industries

10.8 Himel Corp.

10.9 Sealon

10.10 Bemis Associates



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5gdoj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

