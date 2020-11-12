Global Seaweed Markets, 2020-2024: Market is Progressing at a CAGR of 12% - Market Scenario, Latest Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape
Nov 12, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seaweed Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seaweed market is poised to grow by $ 11.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period
This report on seaweed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of seaweeds, rising demand for seaweed-flavored food and beverages and growing health consciousness and increasing obese population base. In addition, health benefits of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the rising number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the seaweed market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for low-calorie snacks and seaweed as a paleo diet will lead to sizable demand in the market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seaweed market vendors that include Biostadt India Ltd., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd., and Seasol International.
Also, the seaweed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Animal feed applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Red seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brown seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Green seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biostadt India Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Grupa Azoty SA
- Irish Seaweeds
- J M Huber Corp.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.
- Seasol International
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j15io
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets