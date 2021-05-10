Global Security Alarms Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Alarms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Security Alarms estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Security Alarms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • ADT LLC
  • Assa Abloy AB
  • Banham Patent Locks Ltd.
  • CAME
  • Global Security Devices Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Inovonics Corporation
  • Intruder Alarms Services Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Napco Security Technologies
  • Nidec Corporation
  • RISCO Group Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch Security and Safety System
  • Schneider Electric
  • SECOM
  • Securitas AZ
  • Stanley Security
  • United Technology Corporation;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6q4mn

