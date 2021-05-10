Global Security Alarms Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers
May 10, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Alarms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Security Alarms estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Security Alarms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- ADT LLC
- Assa Abloy AB
- Banham Patent Locks Ltd.
- CAME
- Global Security Devices Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inovonics Corporation
- Intruder Alarms Services Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Napco Security Technologies
- Nidec Corporation
- RISCO Group Ltd.
- Robert Bosch Security and Safety System
- Schneider Electric
- SECOM
- Securitas AZ
- Stanley Security
- United Technology Corporation;
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
