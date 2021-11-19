Global Security Analytics Market Worth $25.4B by 2026 - A Complete Industry Assessment with Profiles of Key Players IBM, HPE, and Cisco Among Many Others

Nov 19, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security analytics market is projected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.
Various factors such as demand to discover patterns, prioritization of network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevention of onward intrusion, and increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance are expected to drive the adoption of security analytics solutions and services.
Security analytics is a security approach that investigates security events and analyzes inconsistent behavior across networks and systems to bring situational awareness and understanding of security risks within organizations. These solutions help protect the critical resources and systems against cyberattacks and breaches to fortify security infrastructure. Security analytics redefines the power of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities by providing effective and better network security to predict and mitigate potential cyber threats. With an increase in the number of new security threats, the need for security analytics is growing rapidly across the globe.
The on-premises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
By deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all platforms and systems, which can be handled and managed by their IT staff. Security analytics solutions provide visibility at on-premises endpoints and perform dynamic behavioral analytics on them. The major providers of on-premises-based endpoint security solutions are IBM, Cisco, and Splunk.
The large enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The security analytics market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for large enterprises is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises are early adopters of security analytics solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.
Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Security spending in APAC is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape. Traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate advanced cyberattacks. Hence, security analytics vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, India, and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the security analytics market.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the security analytics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology
2.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology
2.7 Assumptions for the Study
2.8 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security Analytics Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand to Discover Patterns, Prioritization of Network-Based Threats with Actionable Intelligence to Avert Data Losses, and Prevention of Onward Intrusion
5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Maintaining Regulatory Compliance
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Automation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Infrastructure to be Imperative for Security Analytics Solutions Going Forward
5.2.3.2 Necessity of a Balanced Security Approach
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of End-User Knowledge About Advanced Threats
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case: to Proactively Detect and Prevent Cyberattacks
5.3.1.2 Use Case: to Increase Visibility Over the Network and Fix the Inability to Resolve Security Incidents Quickly
5.3.1.3 Use Case: to Improve Security Operations in a Global Healthcare Provider
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.4.3 Basel
5.4.4 Governance, Risk, and Compliance
5.4.5 European Union Data Protection Regulation
5.4.6 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.4.7 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.5 Security Analytics: Evolution
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.6.1 Methodology
5.6.2 Document Type
5.6.3 Innovation and Patent Applications
5.6.3.1 Top Applicants
5.7 Security Analytics: Ecosystem/Value/Supply Chain
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in the Market
5.9 Pricing Model Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Security Analytics
5.10.2 Cloud Computing and Security Analytics
5.10.3 Analytics and Security Analytics
5.10.4 IoT and Security Analytics
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.12 Market: COVID-19 Impact
6 Security Analytics Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Web Security Analytics
6.3 Network Security Analytics
6.4 Endpoint Security Analytics
6.5 Application Security Analytics
6.6 Other Applications
7 Security Analytics Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.3 Services
8 Security Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Security Analytics Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Security Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government and Defense
10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
10.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Energy and Utilities
10.8 Manufacturing
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Security Analytics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Competitive Benchmarking
12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Progressive Companies
12.7.2 Responsive Companies
12.7.3 Dynamic Companies
12.7.4 Starting Blocks
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 IBM
13.2.2 HPE
13.2.3 Cisco
13.2.4 Broadcom
13.2.5 Splunk
13.2.6 Huntsman Security
13.2.7 Gurucul
13.2.8 RSA Security
13.2.9 McAfee
13.2.10 Fireeye
13.2.11 Juniper Networks
13.2.12 Logrhythm
13.2.13 Fortinet
13.2.14 Securonix
13.2.15 Hillstone Networks
13.2.16 Exabeam
13.2.17 Rapid7
13.2.18 Alert Logic
13.2.19 Forcepoint
13.2.20 Assuria
13.2.21 Haystax
13.2.22 Uptycs
13.2.23 Snowflake
