Global Security Analytics Market Worth $25.4B by 2026 - A Complete Industry Assessment with Profiles of Key Players IBM, HPE, and Cisco Among Many Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security analytics market is projected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as demand to discover patterns, prioritization of network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevention of onward intrusion, and increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance are expected to drive the adoption of security analytics solutions and services.

Security analytics is a security approach that investigates security events and analyzes inconsistent behavior across networks and systems to bring situational awareness and understanding of security risks within organizations. These solutions help protect the critical resources and systems against cyberattacks and breaches to fortify security infrastructure. Security analytics redefines the power of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities by providing effective and better network security to predict and mitigate potential cyber threats. With an increase in the number of new security threats, the need for security analytics is growing rapidly across the globe.

The on-premises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all platforms and systems, which can be handled and managed by their IT staff. Security analytics solutions provide visibility at on-premises endpoints and perform dynamic behavioral analytics on them. The major providers of on-premises-based endpoint security solutions are IBM, Cisco, and Splunk.

The large enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The security analytics market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for large enterprises is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises are early adopters of security analytics solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.

Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Security spending in APAC is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape. Traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate advanced cyberattacks. Hence, security analytics vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, India, and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the security analytics market.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the security analytics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

2.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology

2.7 Assumptions for the Study

2.8 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand to Discover Patterns, Prioritization of Network-Based Threats with Actionable Intelligence to Avert Data Losses, and Prevention of Onward Intrusion

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Maintaining Regulatory Compliance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Automation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Infrastructure to be Imperative for Security Analytics Solutions Going Forward

5.2.3.2 Necessity of a Balanced Security Approach

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of End-User Knowledge About Advanced Threats

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case: to Proactively Detect and Prevent Cyberattacks

5.3.1.2 Use Case: to Increase Visibility Over the Network and Fix the Inability to Resolve Security Incidents Quickly

5.3.1.3 Use Case: to Improve Security Operations in a Global Healthcare Provider

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.3 Basel

5.4.4 Governance, Risk, and Compliance

5.4.5 European Union Data Protection Regulation

5.4.6 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.7 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.5 Security Analytics: Evolution

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Methodology

5.6.2 Document Type

5.6.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

5.6.3.1 Top Applicants

5.7 Security Analytics: Ecosystem/Value/Supply Chain

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in the Market

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Security Analytics

5.10.2 Cloud Computing and Security Analytics

5.10.3 Analytics and Security Analytics

5.10.4 IoT and Security Analytics

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.12 Market: COVID-19 Impact

6 Security Analytics Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Web Security Analytics

6.3 Network Security Analytics

6.4 Endpoint Security Analytics

6.5 Application Security Analytics

6.6 Other Applications

7 Security Analytics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services

8 Security Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises

9 Security Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Security Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Security Analytics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 HPE

13.2.3 Cisco

13.2.4 Broadcom

13.2.5 Splunk

13.2.6 Huntsman Security

13.2.7 Gurucul

13.2.8 RSA Security

13.2.9 McAfee

13.2.10 Fireeye

13.2.11 Juniper Networks

13.2.12 Logrhythm

13.2.13 Fortinet

13.2.14 Securonix

13.2.15 Hillstone Networks

13.2.16 Exabeam

13.2.17 Rapid7

13.2.18 Alert Logic

13.2.19 Forcepoint

13.2.20 Assuria

13.2.21 Haystax

13.2.22 Uptycs

13.2.23 Snowflake

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fatzby

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

