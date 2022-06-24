Global Security Analytics Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2026: Increase in Number of Cybercrimes & Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy

Jun 24, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security analytics market is expected to grow from $10.9 Billion in 2021 to $24.4 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
The report covers the market for security analytics with regards to the user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for security analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.
Due to the fast improvements in malware and other cyberattacks, the demand for security analytics tools is expanding. One of the most significant advantages of security analytics is the enormous amount and variety of data that can be analyzed at any given time. From user behaviour tracking to network traffic analysis, security analytics can be used for a variety of purposes.
Some of the remaining use cases in the security analytics market include analyzing network traffic to detect patterns that indicate a potential attack, monitoring user behaviour, especially potentially suspicious behaviour, detecting insider threats, detecting data exfiltration, and identifying accounts that may have been compromised.
In this report, the global security analytics market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region. Based on solution type, the security analytics market has been segmented into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, and application security analytics.
Based on deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises deployment. On-premises deployment of security analytics software improves security teams' access to data, enabling them to tailor specific products and solutions to specific end customers. By deploying an on-premises security analytics platform, companies can train dedicated staff and ensure high-quality output.
Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, solution, end-users, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the security analytics solution providers.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment, solution, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Insight into industry structure for security analytics, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, recent market developments, and company revenue share analysis
Descriptive Company Profiles of the Leading Market Players
- Broadcom Inc
- Fortinet Inc.
- McAfee Corp
- IBM Corp
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Splunk Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Security Analytics: Market Overview
Introduction to Big Data Analytics
- Types of Big Data Analytics
- Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics
- Big Data Analytics for Cybersecurity
Introduction to Security Analytics
- Types of Security Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity
- Advantages of AI in Cybersecurity
- SIEM vs Security Analytics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Market
Market Drivers
- Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy
- Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things
- Growth of Cloud Analytics
- Increase in Number of Cybercrimes
Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
- On-premise Deployment
- Cloud Deployment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Network Security Analytics
- Web Security Analytics
- Endpoint Security Analytics
- Application Security Analytics
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Retail and E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exabeam, Inc.
- Fireeye Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Gurucul Solutions Llc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (Hpe)
- Hillstone Networks
- Huntsman Security
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Logrhythm Inc.
- Mcafee Corp.
- Rsa Security Llc
- Securonix
- Splunk Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og1wnf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article