Global Security Control Room Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 - Government Initiatives and Modernized Policies & Regulations are Driving the Projected $10 Billion Market

The security control room market, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 10 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Government initiatives, modernized policies, and regulations to increase public security and safety worldwide are driving the factors of the security control room market. Major restraining factors for the growth of the security control room market include high investment requirements for control room setup and operations.

Control room technology has various service offerings including installation, managed services, and maintenance and support services. Efficient services are an integral part of a control room as well as being able to work effectively in a critical working environment.



Public safety is the key function of each government that ensures protection of citizens, organizations, and institutions against threats. Each country has dedicated public safety organizations including law enforcement agencies, fire services, and emergency medical services. Public safety control room solutions mainly include surveillance systems, critical communication systems, emergency and disaster management solutions, computer-aided dispatch (CAD), and computer-based radio dispatchers. Increasing organized crimes have become a major risk to both national and international security, which, in turn, has led to the adoption of effective public safety solutions worldwide.



Utilities and telecom segment is rapidly growing worldwide. Control rooms help utilities and telecom segment for monitoring and tracking dispatch units as these industries require time-critical material to be delivered for proper execution of various tasks. Furthermore, for the telecom vertical, control room centers use display wall systems to show vast amounts of information and activities.



Owing to the growing population in APAC, it is expected to be the fastest-growing market for security control room in the near future. Moreover, the emerging economies-such as China and India-are witnessing unparalleled growth in security control room and other countries-such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia-have been exhibiting positive growth in this market. Also, increasing developments in the field of transportation, communication, public infrastructure, and construction are expected to create demand for public safety and control rooms.



ABB (Switzerland), Barco (Belgium), Black Box (US), Harris (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Tyler Technologies (US), Eizo Corporation (Japan), Zetron (US), TriTech Software Systems (US), Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Superion (US), Electrosonic (US), and SAIFOR Group (Spain) are the major vendors in the security control room market. These players adopted various strategies, such as product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, to cater to the needs of customers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security Control Room Market

4.2 APAC: Security Control Room Market, By Vertical and Country

4.3 Security Control Room Market, By Offering

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Security Control Room Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives, Modernized Policies, and Regulations to Increase Public Security and Safety Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Keep an Eye on Criminal Activities and Natural Disasters to Avoid Huge Losses

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment Requirements for Control Room Setup and Operations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Security and Surveillance Systems in Government, Transportation, and Military & Defense Applications

5.2.3.2 Advantages Offered By Internet of Things (IoT)/Connected Devices

5.2.3.3 Proliferation of Smartphones and Social Media in Communications Infrastructure for Public Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing A Comprehensive Public Safety Solution

5.2.4.2 Retention of Technically Skilled Human Resource for Control Room Operations

5.2.4.3 Lack of Knowledge About Implementation of an Optimized CAD Solution



6 Security Control Room Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Displays/Video Walls

6.2.1 Display Technology

6.2.1.1 Standalone LED-Backlit LCD

6.2.1.2 Narrow Bezel LCD Video Wall

6.2.1.3 Direct-View Large-Pixel LED

6.2.1.4 Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED

6.2.1.5 Projection Cube

6.3 KVM Switches

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Call-Taking Software

6.4.2 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD)

6.4.3 CCTV Integration Software

6.4.4 GIS Software

6.4.5 Recording and Logging Software

6.4.6 Others

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Installation

6.5.2 Managed Services

6.5.3 Maintenance and Support



7 Security Control Room Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Safety

7.3 Corporate Safety

7.4 Industrial Safety



8 Security Control Room Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utilities and Telecom

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Military & Defense

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Mining and Manufacturing

8.7 Others



9 Security Control Room Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.3 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Barco

11.1.3 Black Box

11.1.4 Harris

11.1.5 Motorola Solutions

11.1.6 Tyler Technologies

11.1.7 Eizo Corporation

11.1.8 Zetron

11.1.9 TriTech Software Systems

11.1.10 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

11.1.11 Christie Digital Systems

11.1.12 Superion

11.1.13 Electrosonic

11.1.14 SAIFOR Group

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Nice Systems

11.2.2 Cody Systems

11.3 Key Innovators

11.3.1 Nowforce

11.3.2 Vizexperts

11.3.3 Kaseware

11.3.4 FDM Software

11.3.5 Southern Software



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ttprd/global_security?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-security-control-room-market-2018-forecast-to-2023---government-initiatives-and-modernized-policies--regulations-are-driving-the-projected-10-billion-market-300627241.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

