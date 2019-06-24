Global Security Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025 - Growth Opportunities in Introduction and Integration of Solutions Overcoming Consequent Capability Gaps

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Market Analysis, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security market is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81% over 2018-2025

Cybersecurity is the most crucial technology segment that is projected to grow at a faster rate than the overall security market, achieving a CAGR of 9.20% over the same period. An inevitable need for advanced security solutions to contain geopolitical instability, rising crime-terror nexus through prison-based radicalization, border conflicts, evolving business models and digital transformation will mark the growth of the security industry. The global security industry is going through a massive digital transformation through the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain technologies in security operations.

Research Benefits

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the key digital transformations happening in the physical and cybersecurity industry, the technological evolution that is ongoing, and the implications of those. It also discusses key aspects of industry megatrends and identifies areas of opportunities for the security industry and also areas where the industry will potentially add value in terms of helping the digital revolution being realized.

All security industry participants and the related industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of security industry and how it is looking to revolutionize the rest of the industries across the globe. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across the security domain in multiple market segments will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key global security threats and challenges that end users are facing and how suppliers can support to mitigate them?

What are the key global security trends impacting the demand and supply in the security market?

Which key evolving security technologies are bringing disruptive changes in the value chain of security market from the perspective of both suppliers and end users?

What are the key drivers and challenges impacting forecasts for the global electronic security and cybersecurity market by technologies and regions?

How will the competitive landscape of the security market evolve based on new security business models and mergers & acquisitions by top industry participants?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for the Security Industry in 2019

5G to Boost Operational Capabilities of Critical Communications Users

Multimodal Biometrics Usage to See an Upsurge

Emerging Significance of Unmanned Systems in the Security Market

Strengthening Cybersecurity Investments in the Energy Sector

GDPR Type Framework to Gain Global Acceptance

Security Technologies to Watch in 2019

Top Security Highlights for 2018

Security Overview in 2018

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Key Global Security Threats - Impact on Demand and Supply

Terrorism and Its Economic Impact - 2018

Characteristics of Terrorists - Origin of Crime-Terror Nexus

Global Natural Disasters and Economic Impact - 2018

Global Cyber Attacks and Economic Impact - 2018

Global Border and Maritime Security Technology Investments

4. Key Global Security Trends - Impact on Demand and Supply

Geopolitical Trends - Significant Elections to Watch in 2019

Economic Trends - Global Internal Security Spending Analysis

Legislative Trends - Impacts on Security Infrastructure in 2019

Technological Trends - Global Cybersecurity Trends

Challenges to Security Environment - 2019 and Beyond

5. Emerging Futuristic Security Technologies

Wearables and Augmented Reality

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)

Blockchain and IoT Security

Evolution of Security Solutions in 5G

Cognitive Security

Digital Transformation Across the Global Security Ecosystem

Futuristic Technologies' Convergence Scenario

6. Global Security Market Analysis

Security Market Revenue Forecast

Security Market Revenue Forecast by Segment

Security Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis

Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Key Segment

Cybersecurity Investments - Global Hot Spots and Top Segments

Key Ongoing and Upcoming Cybersecurity Projects - Global, 2018-2019

Global Cybersecurity Market Forecast - Discussion (2018 vs. 2019)

8. Global Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Security Segment Analysis

CNI Security Segment Revenue Forecast

Airports Security Sub-segment Analysis

Ports Security Sub-segment Analysis

Land Borders Security Sub-segment Analysis

Oil & Gas Security Sub-segment Analysis

Mass Transport Security Sub-segment Analysis

Utility Security Sub-segment Analysis

Major CNI Segment Ongoing and Upcoming Projects - Global, 2018-2019

Digital Transformation Across the CNI Security Segment

9. Global Public Order & Security Segment Analysis

Public Order & Security Segment Revenue Forecast

First Responders Security Sub-segment Analysis

Disaster and Emergency Management Sub-segment Analysis

Major Public Safety & Security Segment Projects - Global, 2018-2019

Digital Transformation Across the Public Order & Security Segment

10. Global Commercial Infrastructure Segment Analysis

Commercial Security Segment Revenue Forecast

Banking & Finance Security Sub-segment Analysis

Major Banking & Finance Security Segment Projects - Global, 2018-2019

Digital Transformation Across Commercial Security Segment

11. Security Market - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape - Command, Control, and Communications

Competitive Landscape - Access Control and ID Mgmt. (Biometrics)

Competitive Landscape - Screening and Detection

Competitive Landscape - Unmanned Systems

Competitive Landscape - Video Analytics

Competitive Landscape - Cybersecurity

Electronic Security - Key Identified Mergers and Acquisitions (2018)

Cybersecurity - Key Identified Mergers and Acquisitions (2018)

Security Business Models - Evolution

Key Evolving Security Business Models

Case Study - Axon's Transformation from Product to Service

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

TIES Project - 5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. Key Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



Axon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lerzlw





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

