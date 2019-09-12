Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response Markets, 2024 by Solutions, Services, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Solutions, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application, Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SOAR market is projected to grow from USD 868 million in 2019 to USD 1,791 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019 to 2024.



Market growth is driven by various factors, such as increasing cyberattacks, lack in the availability of staff, stringent regulations and compliances, lack of centralized views on threats, and high number of false alerts, which are contributing a considerable share in the SOAR ecosystem.

The advent of digitalization has led to a significant increase in instances of cybercrimes in enterprises, which are increasing in number and severity. Organizations have started deploying SOAR solutions for the prevention of cybersecurity-related crimes to mitigate risks. SOAR solutions and services enable organizations to centrally manage various security deployments, distributed networks, and security administration tools.



The SOAR solution automatically detects data and network-related threats and responds with instant security mitigation processes which are made within the network security infrastructure. To ensure usability, reliability, integrity, and safety of networks from unauthorized access, data leakages, data modifications, and other threats, SOAR solutions play a major role in combating evolving cybersecurity-related challenges by resolving threats from the networking infrastructure. These also help manage security alerts received from various sources and automatically resolve and respond to them to stop further attacks, within shorter periods, efforts, and possible runtime errors.

Asia Pacific comprises some of the largest economies in the world, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The threat landscapes in these countries are changing every day, and threats are being experienced at alarming rates. The types of threats faced by these regions are also changing and growing more complex each day. The region is also leading the adoption of various technologies, such as Smart Cities. As an increasing number of technologies or complex projects are adopted, vulnerability to highly sophisticated threats is also expected to grow.



The Asia Pacific is an ideal environment for cybercriminals to thrive in, due to the high digital connectivity and low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations. The increasing number of alerts and threats combined with the comparative shortage of staff is resulting in 50% of the threats remaining undetected. SOAR solutions can increase the efficiency of security solutions by responding to low-level incidents without the need for human assistance.

The major SOAR vendors include IBM Corporation, FireEye, Cisco Systems Inc., Rapid7, Splunk Inc., Swimlane LLC, Tufin, ThreatConnect, Demisto (Palo Alto Networks), DFLabs, LogRhythm, Siemplify, Resolve Systems, CyberSponse, and Exabeam, among others.



These players adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions. Partnerships and new product developments are the majorly adopted strategies by most of the key players, to cater to the needs of the global SOAR market.



11 Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market By Region



