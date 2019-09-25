Global Security Paper Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Paper Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Security Paper Market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Security paper or the anti-counterfeit paper is a paper that can identify a document as the original. These papers have security elements including hologram, UV, watermarks, and threads. In banknotes, passports, legal papers, identity cards, certificates, stamps, and others, these kinds of documents are used. Security documents are used to decrease and limit the practices of piracy and fraud. It also includes certain safety standards that are used to define the original product.

The main growth drivers for the market have been technological developments like hybrid paper. The major market players strive to develop highly protected technology and focus on integrating it into their products. The rapidly increasing digitization and the emergence of blockchain technology are, however, expected to negatively impact the market as different companies and individuals move towards digital and online payment options because of increased security and convenience. Small companies collect different data types, such as revenue and expenditure financial information and data on staff, customers, and suppliers. The traditional organization of files depicts the data stored in paper files in folders and cabinets.

To counteract the increased incidences of banknote forgery and counterfeiting, new and more secure safety features are increasingly being developed by significant manufacturers.

In 2018, for example, De La Rue Plc. launched a next-generation banknote security thread called Ignite'. This new feature produces a banknote for members of the public more recognizable and meaningful. This improved familiarity with the function allows the end-user to easily authenticate instantly.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

De La Rue PLC

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

Security Paper Limited

China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation

Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & CO. KG

Document Security Systems, Inc.

FABRIC (BC) S.P.A.

Simpson Security Papers, Inc.

Goznak FGUP

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Security Paper Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Security Paper Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Security Paper Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Security Paper Market by Type

3.1 Global Hybrid Paper Market by Region

3.2 Global Watermark Market by Region

3.3 Global Hologram Market by Region

3.4 Global Thread & UV Fiber Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Type Security Paper Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Security Paper Market by Application

4.1 Global Currency Notes Security Paper Market by Region

4.2 Global Bank Documents Security Paper Market by Region

4.3 Global Medical Reports and Prescription Security Paper Market by Region

4.4 Global Identity Cards and Certificates Security Paper Market by Region

4.5 Global Legal and Government Security Paper Market by Region

4.6 Global Passports and Visas Security Paper Market by Region

4.7 Global Others Security Paper Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Security Paper Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

De La Rue PLC

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

Security Paper Limited

China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation

Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & CO. KG

Document Security Systems, Inc.

FABRIC (BC) S.P.A.

Simpson Security Papers, Inc.

Goznak FGUP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqri3y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

