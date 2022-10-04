Global Seed Treatment Market Report 2022: Increasing Need to Maintain Minimum Residue Limit Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Formulation, Application Technique, Crop Type, Function - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Seed Treatment Market is expected to reach $11.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This growth of this market is driven by the rising need for low-cost crop protection solutions, the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, the increasing need to maintain the minimum residue limit in food products, advancements in seed treatment equipment, the rising costs of high-quality seeds such as hybrid and GM seeds, benefits offered by seed treatment, and the rapidly decreasing agricultural land.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on integrated pest management, the growing adoption of biological seed treatment, and the emergence of biodegradable seed coatings are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



Based on type, the seed treatment market is segmented into chemical seed treatment and biological seed treatment. In 2022, the chemical seed treatment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the seed treatment market. However, the biological seed treatment segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by growing environmental and public health concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment, the increasing adoption of organic farming, the high demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and the initiatives by governments worldwide to promote the use of biological seed treatment.



Based on application technique, the seed treatment market is segmented into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. In 2022, the seed coating segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to protect seeds from external factors, such as fungi, parasites, pathogens, and extreme temperatures.



Based on crop type, the seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops. In 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to increase cereal & grain production, minimize cereal & grain loss due to pests and diseases, and their increasing use in animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production.



Based on function, the seed treatment market is segmented into seed protection and seed enhancement. In 2022, the seed protection segment is expected to account for the larger share of the seed treatment market. Seed protection treatments are non-injurious to seed under prolonged storage, offer high effectiveness against all diseases, and are compatible with inoculants. These benefits contribute to the large market share of this segment. However, the seed enhancement segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment market. The major market share of North America is attributed to the growing demand for high-yielding and disease-tolerant crops from domestic markets and export destinations. Moreover, factors such as an organized distribution chain for crop protection chemicals, the availability of water and land, entrepreneurial farmers, the growing awareness about sustainable crop production techniques to lessen environmental impact, and the presence of a large number of stakeholders support the growth of this market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Low-cost Crop Protection Solutions

Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield and Quality

Increasing Need to Maintain Minimum Residue Limit

Advancements in Seed Treatment Equipment

Rising Costs of High-quality Seeds (Hybrid and GM Seeds)

Benefits Offered by Seed Treatment

Decreasing Agricultural Land

Restraints

Stringent and Non-standardized Regulations

Financial Hurdles for New Entrants

Restrictions on the Use of Neonicotinoids

Limited Shelf-life of Treated Seeds

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Integrated Pest Management

Growing Adoption of Biological Seed Treatment

Emergence of Biodegradable Seed Coatings

Challenges

Complicated Process of Developing Film Coating for Seed Treatment

Growing Resistance to Crop Protection Products

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Industry Insights



6. Seed Treatment Market, by Type



7. Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation



8. Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique



9. Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type



10. Seed Treatment Market, by Function



11. Seed Treatment Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Syngenta AG ( Switzerland ) (a part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina)

) (a part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Corteva Inc. (U.S.)

UPL Limited ( India )

) Nufarm Limited ( Australia )

) FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. ( India )

) Germains Seed Technology (U.K.) (Part of Associated British Foods Plc)

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (U.S.)

Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Valent BioSciences LLC (U.S.)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Precision Laboratories LLC (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr508e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets