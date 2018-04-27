Global Seeds Market 2018-2022 - Growing Usage of Seeds with Advanced Generation Traits

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Seeds Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seeds market to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Seeds Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Innovations in seed technology. Manufacturers worldwide are developing many innovative seed technologies to meet the growing demand for food production. These technologies are developed to improve production yields and nutrition profiles, lower the costs of production, and offer value added traits. Innovative seed technologies are tested to be in tandem with ongoing global trends.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing investments in agricultural research. The increasing investments in agricultural research has been of prime importance, with major global private firms focusing on innovations pertaining to the agriculture sector. The advent of biotechnology and different scientific developments, the growing stronghold of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) over innovations, and a huge expansion of the agricultural inputs market globally have been encouraging many private companies to invest in agricultural research. In 2010, the global private sector investments in R&D, to help improve agricultural inputs, went up to $11 billion from the $5.6 billion in 1994.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rise in seed prices. Seed breeding is an expensive process, which increases the cost of seeds. Players are investing more in breeding seeds with advanced traits or genes that are sourced from genetech companies. However, the use of advanced technology for cultivation increases the cost of seeds.
Key vendors
- Bayer
- DowDuPont
- Groupe Limagrain
- KWS
- Land O' Lakes
- Monsanto
- Syngenta
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CROP TYPE
- Grain seeds and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other seeds - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by crop type
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- China
- France
- Brazil
- Canada
- India
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing usage of seeds with advanced generation traits
- Innovations in seed technology
- Increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
