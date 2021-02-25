Global Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERDs) Market Report 2021: A $2 Billion Opportunity by 2025 - Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insights

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERDs) Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERDs) Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" provides detailed insight on clinical and non clinical parameters involved in the development and expansion of the global SERD market.



In addition to it, the research report also describes the impact of novel drug launches on the other available therapies for breast cancer as well as growth rate of the specific drugs available under the therapy. Other than the market forecast, the research report also highlights the future trends and opportunities that will highly impact the use of expensive drugs for the treatment of breast cancer. Some of the areas that are highlighted in the research report involves the market fragmentation based on the real-world evidence of the therapy at clinical and pre-clinical level.



The global selective estrogen receptor degrader therapy market is witnessed to exceed by a double-digit CAGR rate over the next few years, which will positively impact the other commercially available therapies and cause a notable slowdown in their market growth rate. The major key drivers for the therapy market are estimated to be the US market as well as emerging markets upto some extent, which in the future years will also continue to be the major drivers for the market.



The current research and development pipeline for the therapy market is growing at a splendid rate, and the success rate for the market are accelerating at historic level, thus resulting in more launches of potential candidates in the upcoming years. The future novel products approved under selective estrogen receptor degrader therapy market are believed to contribute a large net sales and revenue generation, as the market brand will grow at extensive rate.



The current market is observed to lift the share of the oncology sector to the global pharmaceutical market to new extent, which will continue to increase with time. In addition to it, the overall market at global level has also observed a large influx in the number of market players and government initiatives so that large number of patients could receive benefits from such selective cancer therapy. The highly advanced satisfactory applications and benefits received from the therapy is believed to expand the market to become one standard care for patients suffering from breast cancer.



As per the research conducted for Global selective estrogen receptor degrader therapy market, it is estimated that the therapy when compared with other commercially available therapies can provide maximum potential returns to the breast cancer patients in terms of healthcare benefits as well as to the investors and bio-pharmaceutical companies in terms of total sales and revenue generation. The market due to strong and robust clinical pipeline is also brewing up to become more independently and economically strong.



It is observed for the market, that the long-term healthcare benefits available will push the researchers towards conducting more complex clinical research studies in order to generate more applications for the breast cancer patients.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERDs) Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025 Report Highlights:

Global SERD Market Opportunity: > US$ 2 Billion By 2025

By 2025 USA To dominate Global SERD Market

To dominate Global SERD Market SERD In Clinical Trials: > 15 Drugs

Detailed Clinical insight on All Drugs in clinical Trials

Clinical Pipeline Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Patient Segment

Branded & Generic Drug Dosage, Price & Sales Insight

Commercial & Clinical Opportunity Insight

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs)

1.1 Overview

1.2 Evolution of SERDs



2. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders - Mechanism of Action



3. Selective Estrogen Receptor Inhibitors as Combinational Therapy

3.1 SERD with CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

3.2 SERD with PI3K Inhibitors

3.3 SERD with Aromatase Inhibitors

3.4 SERDs with mTOR Inhibitors



4. Role of SERDs in Cancer Treatment



5. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders in Breast Cancer

5.1 Impact of SERDs in Breast Cancer Treatment

5.2 Ongoing Research & Development

5.2.1 AZD 9833

5.2.2 Rintodestrant (G1T48)

5.2.3 ZN-c5

5.2.4 Elacestrant (RAD1901)

5.2.5 LSZ 102

5.2.6 OP-1250

5.2.7 LY3484356

5.2.8 GDC-9545 (RG6171)

5.2.9 SHR9549

5.2.10 AZD9496



6. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader Market Analysis

6.1 Current Market Scenario

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader Market

6.3 Market Opportunity



7. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader - Market Trends

7.1 Zentalis Pharma Collaborated with Eli Lily to Evaluate the Combination of SERD with CDK4/6 Inhibitors

7.2 Olema Oncology & Novartis Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate SERD

as Combinational Therapy

7.3 New SERD Combinational Therapy Shows Promising Results against HR+/HER2 Negative Breast Cancer

7.4 Radius & Menarini Collaborates for Development & Commercialization of Elacestrant

7.5 SERD Combination Can Target the Neurofibromatosis Gene for Treating Breast Cancer



8. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) Inhibitors Clinical Trials Overview

8.1 By Company

8.2 By Indication

8.3 By Patient Segment

8.4 By Phase



9. Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) Clinical Trials Insight

9.1 Preclinical

9.2 Phase-I

9.3 Phase-I/II

9.4 Phase-II

9.5 Phase-III



10. Marketed Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) Insight: Fulvestrant



11. Faslodex (Fulvastrant)- Commercially Available Selective Estrogen Receptor Inhibitor Drug

11.1 Approval & Patent Dispute

11.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

11.3 Sales Analysis

11.4 Faslodex - Reimbursement Scenario



12. Generic Fulvestrant - Availability & Price Analysis

12.1 Fulviglen

12.2 Fulvenat

12.3 Fulvetraz

12.4 Fuvesterol

12.5 Strantas

12.6 Celvestrant

12.7 Faslomax

12.8 Fasnorm



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 AsteraZeneca

13.2 Eli Lilly

13.3 G1 Therapeutics

13.4 Novartis

13.5 Olema Oncology

13.6 Radius Therapeutics

13.7 Roche

13.8 Sage Therapeutics

13.9 Zeno Pharma

13.10 Zentalis

