Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market (2020 to 2026) - Players Include 3M, Americk Systems Labelling and Avery Products Among Others

The Self-Adhesive Labels market is expected to reach $65.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2026. Self-adhesive labels are specialized type of label that are applied to packaging. These labels display the necessary information about the product. Self-adhesive labels are multilayered system that contains information printed on its surface. The layers typically contain release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material. The release liner is made up of silicone-coated paper or plastic. These labels show the essential information about the product. These labels are multifaceted systems, and contain information printed on the surface.



Factors such as growth of parent industry, increasing urban population, and strong demand for self-adhesive labels from end-use industries are driving the market growth. Though, printing on package and advantages of wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels are restraining the market. Furthermore, forward integrations in value chain and new product development are creating ample opportunities across the globe.



Based on application, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among the consumers related to product content. A large number of self-adhesive labels are used in the food industry for fresh food, meat, fish, seafood, fresh produce, poultry, and ready meals. Increase in demand for convenience and quality food products has led the market for self-adhesive labels.



The key vendors mentioned are 3M Company, Americk Systems Labelling, Avery Products Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, Constantia, ETIS Slovakia, A.S, Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki OYJ, Lintec Corporation, Muroll GmbH, Royston Labels Ltd, S&K LABEL spol.s r.o, SVS Etikety, Torraspapel Adestor, and UPM-Kymmene Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liner-less labels

5.3 Release liner labels



6 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Adhesive Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-based

6.3 Hot-melt

6.4 Rubber adhesives

6.5 Acrylic



7 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Face Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.3 Paper



8 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reels

8.3 Sheets



9 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Digital Printing

9.3 Flexography

9.4 Gravure

9.5 Letterpress

9.6 Lithography

9.7 Offset

9.8 Screen Printing



10 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Permanent

10.3 Removable

10.4 Repositionable



11 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Apparel & Textiles

11.3 Consumer Durables

11.4 Food & Beverages

11.5 Gifts

11.6 Home & Personal Care

11.7 Industrial Lubricants & Paints

11.8 Pharmaceuticals

11.9 Retail Labels

11.10 Tracking, Logistics & Transport

11.11 Automotive

11.12 Electronics and Appliances

11.13 Agriculture

11.14 Manufacturing

11.15 Medical



12 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 3M Company

14.2 Americk Systems Labelling

14.3 Avery Products Corporation

14.4 CCL Industries Inc

14.5 Constantia

14.6 ETIS Slovakia, A.S

14.7 Flexibles Group GmbH

14.8 Huhtamaki OYJ

14.9 Lintec Corporation

14.10 Muroll GmbH

14.11 Royston Labels Ltd

14.12 S&K LABEL spol.s r.o

14.13 SVS Etikety

14.14 Torraspapel Adestor

14.15 UPM-Kymmene Corporation



