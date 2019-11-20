Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast (2019-2024)
The global self-care medical devices market was worth US$ 21.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 35.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2024.
Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and diabetes, along with increasing health awareness among consumers, there has been a rise in the demand for devices that can continuously track the physical well-being of patients. Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding the advantages of self-care medical devices and the benefits of keeping a regular check on health irregularities in increasing worldwide. As these devices help in significantly reducing the chances of contracting any severe disease, there has been significant growth in their sales.
Additionally, manufacturers are taking initiatives to produce devices that are portable and can be used by patients of all age groups. Advancements in the wearable technology, coupled with the incorporation of sensors to gauge physiological changes more accurately, are also augmenting the products demand. Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable incomes, along with salient characteristics of these devices such as maintenance of privacy, quick access and timely diagnostic reports, are some of the other factors catalyzing market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, ResMed, Omron Healthcare, Martifarm, OraSure Technologies, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global self-care medical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global self-care medical devices industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global self-care medical devices industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global self-care medical devices industry?
- What is the structure of the global self-care medical devices industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global self-care medical devices industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global self-care medical devices industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.4 Market Breakup by End-user
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device Type
6.1 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
6.2 PD
6.3 Sleep Apnea Devices
6.4 Insulin Pumps
6.5 Body Temperature Monitors
6.6 Inhalers
6.7 Pedometers
6.8 Blood Pressure Monitors
6.9 Nebulizers
6.10 Male External Catheters
6.11 Holter Monitors
6.12 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Geriatric
7.2 Pediatrics
7.3 Adults
7.4 Pregnant Women
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Pharmacies
8.2 Online Stores
8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.2 Medtronic
14.3.3 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.4 Bayer HealthCare LLC
14.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.6 General Electric Company
14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.3.8 ResMed, Inc.
14.3.9 Omron Healthcare
14.3.10 Martifarm
14.3.11 OraSure Technologies
14.3.12 Baxter
14.3.13 B. Braun Melsungen
