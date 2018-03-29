Global Self-Healing Grid Market 2015-2017 & 2018-2027 - Rise in Need for Protection of Electric Utilities from Cyber Attack

The Global Self-Healing Grid is poised to grow over the next decade.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in need for protection of electric utilities from cyber attack, advantages of self healing materials over traditional materials and advancement in communication technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in need for protection of electric utilities from cyber attack

3.1.2 Advancement in Communication Technologies

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Self-Healing Grid Market, By Component

4.1 Software & Services

4.1.1 Software & Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Hardware Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Sensing Devices

4.2.1.1.1 Sensing Devices Market Forecast By Type to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1.1.1 Reclosers/Sectionalizers

4.2.1.1.1.2 Smart Sensors

4.2.1.1.1.3 Fault Circuit Indicators

4.2.1.1.1.4 Voltage Regulators

4.2.1.1.1.5 Other Sensing Devices

4.2.1.2 Communication Devices

4.2.1.2.1 Communication Devices Market Forecast By Type to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2.1.1 Mesh Radios

4.2.1.2.1.2 Cellular Network

4.2.1.2.1.3 Fiber Optic/Ethernet

4.2.1.2.1.4 Other Communication Devices



5 Self-Healing Grid Market, By Application

5.1 Transmission Lines

5.1.1 Transmission Lines Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Distribution Lines

5.2.1 Distribution Lines Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Self-Healing Grid Market, By End User

6.1 Private Utility

6.1.1 Private Utility Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Public Utility

6.2.1 Public Utility Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Self-Healing Grid Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



Eaton Corporation

G&W Electric Co

Siemens

General Electric

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Infosys

S & C Electric Company

Cisco Systems

Landis+Gyr Corporation

Oracle

Sentient Energy

